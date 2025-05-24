403
U.S. New Home Sales Surpass Forecast in April
(MENAFN) In April, the number of newly sold homes across the United States climbed to 743,000 units, surpassing projections, according to data published by the US Census Bureau on Friday. Analysts had predicted the total would reach approximately 694,000 for the month.
Compared to the previous month, this represented a 10.9 percent increase from March’s revised total of 670,000 units. On a year-over-year basis, home sales in April also experienced a 3.3 percent rise from April 2024’s count of 719,000 units.
The report further noted that the “median sales price” for newly constructed homes last month stood at USD407,200, while the “average sales price” was recorded at USD518,400.
In contrast, the number of building permits issued—a crucial gauge of future housing activity—declined by 4 percent from March, amounting to 1.422 million permits in April.
