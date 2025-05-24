403
Syria Welcomes U.S. Sanctions Easing
(MENAFN) The Syrian Foreign Ministry expressed approval on Saturday following a U.S. announcement to lift economic restrictions on Syria without delay. The ministry interpreted the move as a positive development aimed at mitigating both humanitarian hardship and economic distress within the country.
In its official message, the Foreign Ministry conveyed readiness to collaborate with all nations, emphasizing principles of "mutual respect and non-interference in the internal affairs" of Syria.
Furthermore, the statement underscored that the "coming period will be a period for rebuilding what was destroyed by the deposed regime, and to restore Syria's normal position in the region and the world." This highlights Damascus’ intent to focus on reconstruction and reintegration into regional and international affairs.
The decision from Washington came on Friday when the U.S. Treasury Department announced a general license that delivers immediate sanctions relief for Syria.
"As President Trump promised, the Treasury Department and the State Department are implementing authorizations to encourage new investment into Syria," declared Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent in a press release.
This follows Leader Donald Trump’s visit to the Middle East the previous week, during which he pledged to lift what he described as “brutal and crippling” U.S. sanctions in order to offer Syria “a chance at greatness.”
