Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Japan Urges U.S. to Remove Tariffs Again

2025-05-24 02:07:51
(MENAFN) Japan’s chief trade envoy, Ryosei Akazawa, reiterated his call for the United States to eliminate extra tariffs placed on Japanese goods, according to media coverage released on Saturday.

During recent negotiations held in Washington, Akazawa emphasized he once again "strongly" encouraged American officials to lift the levies.

The discussions took place between Akazawa and top U.S. representatives, including Trade Representative Jamieson Greer and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, as reported by a news agency.

These dialogues marked a significant diplomatic engagement aimed at easing trade frictions.

Akazawa expressed that both parties were able to engage in "more frank and in-depth discussions" than in earlier meetings.

He noted that reaching a mutual understanding next month would be "very desirable," hinting at a potential breakthrough in bilateral negotiations.

Reinforcing his stance, Akazawa once more underscored his strong appeal for the withdrawal of the additional duties affecting Japanese exports.

His remarks reflect Tokyo’s persistent pressure for tariff relief as part of ongoing trade talks.

Prior to the Friday meeting, U.S. Leader Donald Trump held a conversation with Japanese Premier Shigeru Ishiba.

Both leaders agreed to aim for "win-win" outcomes through constructive dialogue.

Japan has consistently called on the U.S. to revise its trade strategy, which currently includes a 25 percent surcharge on imported vehicles.

