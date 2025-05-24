Curatis Holding AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM

Annual General Meeting of Curatis Holding AG approved all proposals of the Board of Directors

24.05.2025 / 11:31 CET/CEST

MEDIA RELEASE Liestal, Switzerland, 23 May 2025: Curatis Holding AG (CURN), a SIX Swiss Exchange listed specialty pharmaceutical and therapeutic drug development company focused on rare and very rare indications today held its Annual General Meeting. The shareholders of Curatis Holding AG voted in favour of all proposals of the Board of Directors and approved all resolutions relating to the annual report and the financial year 2024 of the company, the re-election of the auditor Forvis Mazars as well as the board and management compensation with large majorities. The shareholders present (86.5% percent of voting rights) also re-elected - for a further term of 1 year - all members of the board, consisting of Marian Borovsky (Chairman, independent), Günter Graubach, Roland Rutschmann and Silvio Inderbitzin (independent). As members of the compensation committee, Marian Borovsky, Roland Rutschmann and Günter Graubach were re-elected for a term of 1 year. About Curatis Curatis Holding AG is a listed company (CURN) that specialises in the development and marketing of drugs for rare and very rare diseases. Curatis has a sales portfolio of more than 40 drugs and a pipeline of orphan drug products and specialist products. You can find more information on the website Investor Contact Patrick Ramsauer, CFO

Phone: +41 61 927 8777

... Disclaimer:

