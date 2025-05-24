Germany, Hong Kong Universities Eye US Talent Amidst Trump's Harvard Criticism

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Universities in Asia and Europe are hoping that recent criticism of Harvard University by US President Donald Trump, and broader pressures on US academia, will give them an advantage in efforts to reverse a decades-long flow of talent to the United States. Germany has gone as far as suggesting Harvard could establish a campus on its territory.

German Culture Minister Wolfram Weimer told Bloomberg that Harvard“could establish an exile campus in the country,” adding:“To Harvard students and other American universities, I say: You are welcome in Germany.”

This development followed shortly after the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology issued an invitation stating that“any international student enrolled at Harvard would be welcome to continue their studies in Hong Kong.”

Such initiatives from overseas institutions have reportedly increased since President Trump took office. During his tenure,his administration has cut billions of dollars from science, public health, and education funding, dismissed tens of thousands of federal employees in these sectors, and reduced scientific research grants to their lowest levels in decades, according to reports.

Foreign-born researchers in the US are increasingly concerned about potential targeting if the administration intensifies its stance on visa holders. Nearly half of all graduate students in science and engineering in the US come from abroad.

The Trump administration has specifically criticised elite universities, including Harvard, Columbia, Cornell, and Princeton, alleging their“failure” to protect Jewish students following the conflict in Gaza, which sparked numerous pro-Palestine protests on US campuses. The White House has reportedly used the issue of“antisemitism” – which universities acknowledge as a concern on their campuses – to launch a broader push to reshape higher education. This includes efforts to dismantle diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives and confront institutions perceived as biased towards left-leaning viewpoints.

Focus on Harvard

Harvard University, one of the most prominent US academic institutions, has faced significant pressure. Reports indicate the US government has reduced its funding to the university by at least $2.6 billion, threatened its non-profit status, and sought to make it an example for perceived non-compliance with demands, such as granting the government greater oversight over academic programmes, admissions, and hiring.

US universities have historically been global leaders in cutting-edge scientific research. However, countries worldwide are now increasingly viewing US-based scientists as a means to bolster their own economies. A poll conducted by Nature magazine in March indicated that three-quarters of more than 1,600 US researchers surveyed were considering applying for jobs abroad. Despite this, many countries still face significant competition from the United States in attracting top talent.

Shirley Tilghman, former president of Princeton University, has expressed concern that if the number of international graduate students in US science and engineering programmes declines,“international students will be replaced by domestic students, who will not necessarily be as competent.”

European Initiatives to Attract Researchers

European nations have been particularly vocal in their efforts to attract scientists, allocating funds for universities and research institutes to use in recruitment drives.

The European Union launched a €500 million ($569 million) initiative earlier this month aimed at attracting foreign researchers. France has earmarked €100 million to position itself as a“safe haven for science,” while Spain has allocated an additional €45 million to a programme for recruiting senior scientists. Britain is also reportedly planning to unveil its own £50 million (€59 million) scheme.

These government-led efforts are supplemented by initiatives from individual institutions in Germany, Sweden, Austria, and other countries, which are attempting to attract scientists through newly created positions, special funding packages, and fast-track visa processes.

European universities report receiving a significant number of enquiries from academics currently based in the United States. However, whether these researchers will ultimately decide to relocate, given generally lower average salaries and historically smaller research funding pots in Europe compared to the US, remains an open question.