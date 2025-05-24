403
Teledyne Gas And Flame Detection To Put Hydrogen Detection Solutions In The Spotlight At Trio Of Forthcoming Events
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Teledyne Gas & Flame Detection (Teledyne GFD) made its final preparations for a trio of major energy sector events that took place in Europe and Asia.
Visitors to the Teledyne GFD booth at All Energy 2025 in Glasgow (UK, 14-15 May), the World Hydrogen Summit 2025 in Rotterdam (Netherlands, 20-22 May), and the World Gas Congress 2025 in Beijing (China, 19-23 May) learned about the advantages of leveraging sector knowledge and solutions developed over decades of empowering safety in power generation. A key focus at these events was Teledyne GFD's expertise and technologies in hydrogen detection. At All-Energy 2025, the UK's largest low-carbon energy and renewables event, Teledyne GFD highlighted hydrogen as a critical area, especially regarding grid integration and battery energy storage systems (BESS). The company explained how hydrogen can be produced in BESS systems during battery charging and discharging, or if a fault leads to thermal runaway-a process that can result in fire but can be contained with the right detection technology. On stand B39, Teledyne GFD showcased four main technologies:
-
The newly introduced SpyglassTM Xtend triple-infrared flame detector, which simultaneously detected hydrogen and hydrocarbon fires, improving safety in environments where hydrogen flames could spread to other systems. The detector featured integrated high-definition CCTV for clear imaging of fuel fires and a near-IR video option for hydrogen and methanol fires, making it suitable for BESS applications.
The proven GD10P infrared gas detector.
The GS700-Hydrogen, a high-performance, flexible instrument capable of detecting both hydrogen and natural gas. This portable, ATEX-certified device simplified leak detection and other applications, helping utilities quickly identify gas leaks and reduce unnecessary costs.
Teledyne GDCloudTM, a new cloud solution that enhanced gas detection measurement by recording hazardous events, visualizing sensor readings, and mapping technician routes for improved regulatory compliance and safety program efficiency.
