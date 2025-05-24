Teledyne Gas And Flame Detection To Put Hydrogen Detection Solutions In The Spotlight At Trio Of Forthcoming Events

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Teledyne Gas & Flame Detection (Teledyne GFD) made its final preparations for a trio of major energy sector events that took place in Europe and Asia.

Visitors to the Teledyne GFD booth at All Energy 2025 in Glasgow (UK, 14-15 May), the World Hydrogen Summit 2025 in Rotterdam (Netherlands, 20-22 May), and the World Gas Congress 2025 in Beijing (China, 19-23 May) learned about the advantages of leveraging sector knowledge and solutions developed over decades of empowering safety in power generation. A key focus at these events was Teledyne GFD's expertise and technologies in hydrogen detection.

At All-Energy 2025, the UK's largest low-carbon energy and renewables event, Teledyne GFD highlighted hydrogen as a critical area, especially regarding grid integration and battery energy storage systems (BESS). The company explained how hydrogen can be produced in BESS systems during battery charging and discharging, or if a fault leads to thermal runaway-a process that can result in fire but can be contained with the right detection technology.



The newly introduced SpyglassTM Xtend triple-infrared flame detector, which simultaneously detected hydrogen and hydrocarbon fires, improving safety in environments where hydrogen flames could spread to other systems. The detector featured integrated high-definition CCTV for clear imaging of fuel fires and a near-IR video option for hydrogen and methanol fires, making it suitable for BESS applications.

The proven GD10P infrared gas detector.

The GS700-Hydrogen, a high-performance, flexible instrument capable of detecting both hydrogen and natural gas. This portable, ATEX-certified device simplified leak detection and other applications, helping utilities quickly identify gas leaks and reduce unnecessary costs. Teledyne GDCloudTM, a new cloud solution that enhanced gas detection measurement by recording hazardous events, visualizing sensor readings, and mapping technician routes for improved regulatory compliance and safety program efficiency.

On stand B39, Teledyne GFD showcased four main technologies:

These four technologies were also featured at the World Hydrogen Summit 2025, where Teledyne GFD was present at booth A93. The company's expertise in hydrogen was further recognized with an invitation to deliver a presentation titled“Regulatory Framework and Compliance along the Hydrogen Value Chain.”

At the World Gas Congress 2025, a flagship event held every three years, Teledyne GFD presented the same technologies at booth Z12 in hall D. Local experts were available to discuss current and future gas detection challenges with attendees.

Demonstrating its global reach, Teledyne GFD also exhibited at two events in the United States during May: the American Gas Association (AGA) 2025 in Aurora, Colorado, and the Offshore Technology Conference (OTC) 2025 in Houston, Texas.