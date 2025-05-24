ED Raids On TASMAC: DMK Won't Be Cowed By Attempts At Political Intimidation, Says Udhayanidhi Stalin
Speaking to reporters in Pudukkottai, Udhayanidhi, who also serves as the DMK Youth Wing Secretary, said the party remains steadfast in its commitment to defending the rights of Tamil Nadu and will not be cowed by attempts at political intimidation.“We are not afraid of the ED or Modi. The DMK, nurtured by Kalaignar (former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi), is a party rooted in self-respect and firmly anchored in the ideals of Periyar (rationalist leader E.V. Ramasamy),” he said.
His remarks came in response to criticism from the opposition AIADMK, which accused Chief Minister M.K. Stalin of rushing to New Delhi to attend the NITI Aayog Governing Council meeting amid ED raids on TASMAC, the state-run liquor retail monopoly.
Udhayanidhi defended the Chief Minister's visit, stating that Stalin had gone to the national capital to advocate for Tamil Nadu's development and secure much-needed central funds.“They have tried to intimidate us in the past, too, but we stood firm. The DMK is not a party that will bend to pressure. We will fight all cases legally and uphold the dignity of our movement,” he added.
Earlier in the day, Udhayanidhi reviewed various government schemes and development projects at the Pudukkottai Collectorate. He later presided over a welfare event where he distributed benefits worth Rs 40.54 crore to 1,195 beneficiaries. The aid package included the allocation of free house pattas to 125 members of the tribal community.
Reiterating the DMK's commitment to social justice and state rights, Udhayanidhi affirmed that the party will continue to resist authoritarian tendencies and safeguard the principles of federalism.“The voice of Tamil Nadu will not be silenced,” he concluded.
