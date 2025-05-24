Edimakor V4.0.0 Launches With AI Singing Photos & AI Animation

AI Singing photo

Upload any image whether it's a real person, cartoon, animal, or character, and turn it into a singing avatar. The tool supports upload audio, making it suitable for fun projects, education, or creative content.

Image-to-Video Templates

Choose from 80+ ready-made templates designed for different themes and situations.



Update two AI models: model 1 has faster generation speed as well as more stable output; model 2 takes longer to generate and is suitable for complex scenes.

Open correlations, modes, resolutions, and reverse cues to allow the user to change control over the quality of the generated video;

AI Animation

Convert written content into video with five visual styles:



Anime



3D Animation



Comic



Cyberpunk

Clay

Background Removal (Image & Video)



For images : After removing the background, users can apply edge feathering and zooming for a cleaner look.

For video : Two modes are available, Quick Mode for fast edits, and Advanced Mode for more precision. Both modes allow edge feathering and edge scaling.

Subtitle Generator



Adjust subtitle length based on preference.



Apply bilingual subtitle templates with one click.



Choose two-color dynamic subtitle styles.

Set subtitle position anywhere on the screen easily.

Continued Commitment to Practical Tools

Edimakor V4.0.0 reflects a clear effort to build features that respond directly to how people create and edit videos today. Instead of adding tools for the sake of it, each update is designed to solve specific problems, whether it's making editing faster, improving visual quality, or giving users more control. The goal remains simple: make content creation more accessible, efficient, and adaptable for anyone working with video.

