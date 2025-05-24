Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Edimakor V4.0.0 Launches With AI Singing Photos & AI Animation

2025-05-24 09:00:56
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

AI Singing photo

Upload any image whether it's a real person, cartoon, animal, or character, and turn it into a singing avatar. The tool supports upload audio, making it suitable for fun projects, education, or creative content.

Image-to-Video Templates
Choose from 80+ ready-made templates designed for different themes and situations.

  • Update two AI models: model 1 has faster generation speed as well as more stable output; model 2 takes longer to generate and is suitable for complex scenes.
  • Open correlations, modes, resolutions, and reverse cues to allow the user to change control over the quality of the generated video;

AI Animation
Convert written content into video with five visual styles:

  • Anime
  • 3D Animation
  • Comic
  • Cyberpunk
  • Clay

Background Removal (Image & Video)

  • For images : After removing the background, users can apply edge feathering and zooming for a cleaner look.
  • For video : Two modes are available, Quick Mode for fast edits, and Advanced Mode for more precision. Both modes allow edge feathering and edge scaling.

Subtitle Generator

  • Adjust subtitle length based on preference.
  • Apply bilingual subtitle templates with one click.
  • Choose two-color dynamic subtitle styles.
  • Set subtitle position anywhere on the screen easily.

Continued Commitment to Practical Tools

Edimakor V4.0.0 reflects a clear effort to build features that respond directly to how people create and edit videos today. Instead of adding tools for the sake of it, each update is designed to solve specific problems, whether it's making editing faster, improving visual quality, or giving users more control. The goal remains simple: make content creation more accessible, efficient, and adaptable for anyone working with video.

For more information:

SOURCE HitPaw. Co., Ltd

MENAFN24052025003732001241ID1109590504

