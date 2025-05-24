Actress Ramya Criticises Choice Of Tamannaah Bhatia As Mysore Sandal Soap Brand Ambassador
Following the protests, popular Sandalwood actress Ramya has also voiced her disapproval. She argued that every Kannadiga is an ambassador for Mysore Sandal Soap and questioned the logic behind paying crores of rupees to Tamannaah for this role.
Taxpayers' money shouldn't be used for brand ambassadors
Ramya took to social media to share her views on the controversy, asserting that modern marketing offers several alternatives to the traditional brand ambassador model. She criticised the government for spending taxpayer money on celebrity endorsements.
The era of celebrity endorsements is over
Ramya stated that the era when people bought products solely because celebrities endorsed them is long gone.“If a product is genuinely good, it will sell on its own,” she said. She also highlighted the rich heritage and consistent quality of Mysore Sandal Soap, noting that it already enjoys immense popularity and trust among consumers. She reiterated her belief that every Kannadiga is a natural ambassador for the soap.
Does Apple have a brand ambassador?
Ramya cited the example of global tech giant Apple, which has never used brand ambassadors to boost its image or sales. She argued that a strong product doesn't need a celebrity face to be successful.
Rajani Raghavan seeks public opinion
As the controversy gained momentum, actress Rajani Raghavan turned to social media to seek public opinion on the matter. She asked Kannadigas to vote on the government's decision to appoint Tamannaah Bhatia for a reported fee of ₹6.2 crore. She offered two options for people to choose from:
What is your opinion?A Kannada star should have been chosen. Choosing someone from outside Karnataka is justified from a marketing perspective.
Rajani encouraged people to voice their views by selecting one of the two options.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Doubleup : A New Generation Of Gamblefi
- Mantle And Republic Technologies Forge Strategic Partnership To Pioneer Institutional Meth Integration
- Gnosis Launches Circles 2.0: A Trust-Based Digital Currency Where Users Issue Their Own Tokens Over Time
- Reppo Releases Whitepaper To Usher AI Builders In The Era Of Vibe Investing
- Pepeto To Launch On Exchange Following Presale Wrap-Up And Platform Milestones
- Flight3 Turns 4: New HQ, New Exec Team, $10M+ Revenue And 100+ Projects Delivered
CommentsNo comment