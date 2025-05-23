403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Al-Naimi Tops Young Champions Class At Al Shaqab League
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The penultimate round of the Al Shaqab National Showjumping League got underway Friday at the Longines Indoor Arena at Al Shaqab, showcasing spirited display of skill and precision from riders across various categories. The highlight of the day came in the Young Champions category (125cm), where Saif Mohammed al-Naimi triumphed on Hero. Abdulaziz Fahad al-Eid, riding Kayenne Of de Rocky Mounten secured second place, while Yaqoub Nasser Almas took third on Aphrodite S Z. Mohammed Hamza al-Kuwari, Director of Corporate Services at Al Shaqab, presented the awards.
In the Future Champions class (105cm), Mohammed Faisal al-Marri took the top spot astride Haines, followed by Sherida Nasser al-Kaabi on Doremi du Flot Z, and Yousef Abdul Rahman al-Muftah on Senna Lafont. The winners were honoured by tournament director Khalid Sanad al-Nuaimi.
The 80cm competition saw rider Melina Karagiannidi take top honours with Geale. Alreem Hamza al-Kuwari rode Janne to second place, and Sheikha Mohammed al-Thani claimed third with Cascade Sammy. Other strong performances came from Salman Faisal al-Marri, Mohammed Abdullah al-Marri, and Aisha Jassim al-Sorour. Winners in this round were crowned by Ahmed Khaled al-Humaidi, Heritage Specialist at Al Shaqab.
In the 40cm preliminary round, Abdulrahman Hamad al-Attiyah claimed first place aboard Pedro, a 2003-born mare owned by Al Shaqab. Al-Attiyah completed the course without faults in a time of 36.26 seconds. Aisha Sultan al-Enazi, also representing Al Shaqab, secured second place with Tinkerbell, a 2009 mare, finishing just behind at 36.32 seconds. Fahad Abdullah al-Sulaiti took third place on Lilly in 36.45 seconds, also with a clear round. Khalid Sanad al-Nuaimi, the tournament director, crowned the winning riders.
The championship is conducted in line with the regulations of the International Equestrian Federation, with some modifications in the preliminary rounds.
A cumulative points system is used to determine the overall winners at the season's conclusion, adding an extra layer of competitive intensity.
The Al Shaqab League, a cornerstone of Qatar's equestrian calendar, serves as a vital platform for discovering and nurturing local talent. In alignment with Qatar National Vision 2030, the league supports excellence and innovation in equestrian sport. By fostering inclusivity and offering opportunities for riders from Al Shaqab Equestrian Academy and other institutions, the League reinforces Al Shaqab's mission to empower the next generation of Qatari riders. As the league approaches its final round, anticipation continues to grow for what promises to be a thrilling conclusion to another memorable season.
In the Future Champions class (105cm), Mohammed Faisal al-Marri took the top spot astride Haines, followed by Sherida Nasser al-Kaabi on Doremi du Flot Z, and Yousef Abdul Rahman al-Muftah on Senna Lafont. The winners were honoured by tournament director Khalid Sanad al-Nuaimi.
The 80cm competition saw rider Melina Karagiannidi take top honours with Geale. Alreem Hamza al-Kuwari rode Janne to second place, and Sheikha Mohammed al-Thani claimed third with Cascade Sammy. Other strong performances came from Salman Faisal al-Marri, Mohammed Abdullah al-Marri, and Aisha Jassim al-Sorour. Winners in this round were crowned by Ahmed Khaled al-Humaidi, Heritage Specialist at Al Shaqab.
In the 40cm preliminary round, Abdulrahman Hamad al-Attiyah claimed first place aboard Pedro, a 2003-born mare owned by Al Shaqab. Al-Attiyah completed the course without faults in a time of 36.26 seconds. Aisha Sultan al-Enazi, also representing Al Shaqab, secured second place with Tinkerbell, a 2009 mare, finishing just behind at 36.32 seconds. Fahad Abdullah al-Sulaiti took third place on Lilly in 36.45 seconds, also with a clear round. Khalid Sanad al-Nuaimi, the tournament director, crowned the winning riders.
The championship is conducted in line with the regulations of the International Equestrian Federation, with some modifications in the preliminary rounds.
A cumulative points system is used to determine the overall winners at the season's conclusion, adding an extra layer of competitive intensity.
The Al Shaqab League, a cornerstone of Qatar's equestrian calendar, serves as a vital platform for discovering and nurturing local talent. In alignment with Qatar National Vision 2030, the league supports excellence and innovation in equestrian sport. By fostering inclusivity and offering opportunities for riders from Al Shaqab Equestrian Academy and other institutions, the League reinforces Al Shaqab's mission to empower the next generation of Qatari riders. As the league approaches its final round, anticipation continues to grow for what promises to be a thrilling conclusion to another memorable season.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- FXIFY Celebrates 2 Years As Industry's First And Oldest Broker-Backed Prop Firm
- B2PRIME Strengthens Institutional Team's Growth With Appointment Of Lee Shmuel Goldfarb, Formerly Of Edgewater Markets
- Pepeto To Launch On Exchange Following Presale Wrap-Up And Platform Milestones
- Falcon Finance Launches Transparency Page
- SPAYZ.Io To Roll Out Payment Solutions In Key African Markets
- BTSE Cares Foundation & Singapore Football Club Renew Winning Partnership
CommentsNo comment