Medtronic Chairman And CEO Geoff Martha To Speak At Bernstein's Strategic Decisions Conference

2025-05-23 05:01:07
GALWAY, Ireland, May 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT ), a global leader in healthcare technology, today announced it will participate in Bernstein's 41st Strategic Decisions Conference on Thursday, May 29, 2025.

Geoff Martha, Medtronic chairman and chief executive officer, will make a formal presentation beginning at 11:00 a.m. EDT (10:00 a.m. CDT). Immediately following the presentation, Martha will be joined by Thierry Piéton, Medtronic executive vice president and chief financial officer, to answer questions about the company.

A live webcast of the presentation and Q&A session will be available on May 29, 2025, by clicking on the Events link at . An archive of the presentation and Q&A session will be available on the same webpage later in the day.

About Medtronic
 Bold thinking. Bolder actions. We are Medtronic. Medtronic plc, headquartered in Galway, Ireland, is the leading global healthcare technology company that boldly attacks the most challenging health problems facing humanity by searching out and finding solutions. Our Mission - to alleviate pain, restore health, and extend life - unites a global team of 95,000+ passionate people across more than 150 countries. Our technologies and therapies treat 70 health conditions and include cardiac devices, surgical robotics, insulin pumps, surgical tools, patient monitoring systems, and more. Powered by our diverse knowledge, insatiable curiosity, and desire to help all those who need it, we deliver innovative technologies that transform the lives of two people every second, every hour, every day. Expect more from us as we empower insight-driven care, experiences that put people first, and better outcomes for our world. In everything we do, we are engineering the extraordinary. For more information on Medtronic, visit and follow Medtronic on LinkedIn .

Any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties such as those described in Medtronic's periodic reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from anticipated results.

