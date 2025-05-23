Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. Announces $25 Million Common Stock Repurchase Program

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, May 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SAMG) (the“Company” or“Silvercrest”) today announced that the Company's Board of Directors authorized a common stock repurchase program. Under the program, the Company may purchase up to $25.0 million of its Class A common stock, as market conditions warrant. The shares may be repurchased through open market purchases, privately-negotiated transactions, block purchases, one or more 10b5-1 share trading plans, or otherwise in accordance with all applicable federal and state securities laws and regulations, at prices that the Company deems appropriate and subject to market conditions, applicable law and other factors deemed relevant in the Company's sole discretion. The stock repurchase program does not obligate the Company to repurchase any dollar amount or number of shares of Class A common stock, and the program may be suspended or discontinued at any time.

Forward-Looking Statements and Other Disclosures

This release contains, and from time to time our management may make, forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, each as amended. Forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, statements that relate to Silvercrest's ability to execute the share repurchase program, in whole or in part, and expected timing and amount of repurchases. For those statements, we claim the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. These statements are only predictions based on our current expectations and projections about future events. Important factors that could cause actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: incurrence of net losses; fluctuations in quarterly and annual results; adverse economic or market conditions; our expectations with respect to future levels of assets under management, inflows and outflows; our ability to retain clients; our ability to maintain our fee structure; our particular choices with regard to investment strategies employed; our ability to hire and retain qualified investment professionals; the cost of complying with current and future regulation coupled with the cost of defending ourselves from related investigations or litigation; failure of our operational safeguards against breaches in data security, privacy, conflicts of interest or employee misconduct; our expected tax rate; our expectations with respect to deferred tax assets, adverse economic or market conditions; incurrence of net losses; adverse effects of management focusing on implementation of a growth strategy; failure to develop and maintain the Silvercrest brand; and other factors disclosed under“Risk Factors” in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, which is accessible on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's website at We undertake no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.

About Silvercrest

Silvercrest was founded in April 2002 as an independent, employee-owned registered investment adviser. With offices in New York, Boston, Virginia, New Jersey, California and Wisconsin, Silvercrest provides traditional and alternative investment advisory and family office services to wealthy families and select institutional investors. As of March 31, 2025, the firm reported assets under management of $35.3 billion.

