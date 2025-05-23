Ascend In Motion Expands Group Airport Transfers With Mercedes-Benz Sprinters And Hybrid Toyota Sienna

Ascend in Motion Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Ascend in Motion, a licensed and commercially insured LAX car service provider, has expanded its fleet to better serve families, business travelers, and groups visiting Southern California. With the recent addition of 14-passenger and 11-passenger Mercedes-Benz Sprinters, along with fuel-efficient hybrid Toyota Sienna MPVs, the company now offers one of the most versatile and environmentally responsible LAX airport transfer options in the region.As the demand for reliable and efficient airport transportation grows, Ascend in Motion is emerging as a go-to choice for travelers looking for a seamless experience to and from Los Angeles International Airport (LAX). The company has built its reputation on transparent flat-rate pricing, professional drivers, high vehicle standards, and a focus on group convenience-elements that are often lacking in standard LAX taxi service offerings.By focusing on comfort, coordination, and care, Ascend in Motion has positioned itself as a superior alternative to traditional LAX taxi service. The company's latest expansion enables it to serve everything from family vacations and business conferences to international tour groups and wedding parties with ease.“Our goal has always been to offer more than just a ride-we provide peace of mind,” said Joseph Wilson, COO of Ascend in Motion.“With high driver pay, strict vehicle maintenance standards, and family-friendly features like available child seats, we're redefining what group transportation to and from LAX should look like.”Each Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van is equipped for comfort and space, with seating for up to 14 passengers and ample room for large suitcases, strollers, and group luggage. These luxury vans are ideal for airport pickups, cruise terminal transfers, hotel shuttles, and full-day charters for sightseeing or events. The Sprinters also offer privacy and a premium feel, making them a favorite among VIP travelers and international guests.For smaller groups or eco-conscious travelers, Ascend in Motion's fleet includes Toyota Sienna Hybrid MPVs, which provide exceptional fuel economy without sacrificing performance. These vehicles are perfect for families of 5 to 6 with luggage and are available with booster or child seats upon request.Families and groups traveling from LAX to Disneyland or LAX to Universal Studios-including those staying at Sheraton Universal Hotel and Hilton Universal City-are increasingly turning to Ascend in Motion for private transfers at special flat rates. These routes are among the company's most frequently requested, and its team is well-versed in optimizing luggage space and timing for early arrivals or delayed international flights.“Our Disney and Universal transfers are especially popular,” said Wilson.“Parents appreciate the ability to keep the whole family together in one vehicle instead of splitting into multiple rides. Plus, our drivers help load the luggage, monitor flight arrival times, and guide guests through pickup locations, which removes a lot of the typical airport stress.”Ascend in Motion's curbside LAX pickup system is streamlined and legal-fully permitted by Los Angeles World Airports (LAWA)-unlike some platforms that rely on ride-share-style workarounds. All drivers are commercially insured, professionally dressed, and trained in airport navigation, including real-time flight tracking to minimize wait times.What further distinguishes Ascend in Motion is its commitment to ethical pay and quality employment for drivers. By offering higher-than-average compensation and full transparency in scheduling, the company attracts and retains professionals who care about the customer experience. As a result, many groups request the same driver again for their return trip.“We see a lot of repeat business, especially among international families and business groups,” Wilson noted.“Once people experience a smoother LAX airport transfer with us, they rarely go back to traditional taxis or random app-based rides.” That commitment to excellence is reflected in Ascend in Motion's perfect 5-star ratings on Google, TripAdvisor, and Yelp, where customers consistently praise the company for its reliability, comfort, and outstanding service.About Ascend in MotionFounded in 2021, Ascend in Motion provides premium private ground transportation throughout Southern California, specializing in LAX airport transfers and point-to-point travel. The company serves a wide range of destinations including Anaheim, Hollywood, Santa Monica, Universal City, and Downtown LA. Its fleet includes eco-conscious Toyota Sienna Hybrid MPVs and luxury Mercedes-Benz Sprinter vans, both designed to accommodate families, small groups, and corporate travelers.Ascend in Motion is licensed by the California Public Utilities Commission, TCP 41350, DOT 4365796, and CA 656560, and is also fully permitted by Los Angeles World Airports (LAWA). The company is committed to safe, reliable, and eco-friendly service-backed by professional drivers, transparent pricing, and high customer satisfaction.

