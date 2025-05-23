PDMA Issues Alert For Rain Across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Urges Public Caution
According to the Meteorological Department, the spell of rain, accompanied by thunder and lightning, is expected to continue intermittently until tomorrow.
Rain has been forecast for Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Shangla, Battagram, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Malakand, Buner, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Orakzai, Kurram, Waziristan, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Swabi, Bannu, Karak, and Kohat.
PDMA has advised the public to stay away from exposed electrical wires, weak structures, signboards, and billboards during the rain. Farmers have been urged to plan their agricultural activities in light of the weather forecast.
Tourists and residents in upper regions have been advised to remain cautious and stay informed about the weather conditions.
Authorities in vulnerable districts have been directed to disseminate awareness messages in local languages.
According to the PDMA Director General, tourists are encouraged to call the PDMA helpline 1700 before traveling to receive updates on weather and road conditions.
