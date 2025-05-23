Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait, Austria Discuss Boosting Cooperation

2025-05-23 03:04:50
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) VIENNA, May 23 (KUNA) -- Assistant Foreign Minister for Human Rights Ambassador Sheikha Jawaher Al-Sabah visited the Ban Ki-moon Centre for Global Citizens in Vienna, as part of Kuwait's efforts to strengthen international partnerships in the fields of human rights and sustainable development.
In exclusive statements to KUNA, Ambassador Al-Sabah explained that she met with President of the Center -former Austrian President- Dr. Heinz Fischer, where they discussed prospects for joint cooperation, especially in the fields of empowering youth and women, and supporting international efforts to achieve sustainable development goals.
Al-Sabah highlighted the importance of coordinating and integrating international efforts to address development and humanitarian challenges, stressing the vital role that institutional partnerships can play in building more just and inclusive societies.
She expressed Kuwait's pride in being one of the founding countries of the Center, stressing its commitment to supporting initiatives aimed at consolidating human rights and equality.
She also praised the constructive role played by the Center in supporting sustainable development at the regional and international levels. (end)
