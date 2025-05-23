403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kuwait, Austria Discuss Boosting Cooperation
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) VIENNA, May 23 (KUNA) -- Assistant Foreign Minister for Human Rights Ambassador Sheikha Jawaher Al-Sabah visited the Ban Ki-moon Centre for Global Citizens in Vienna, as part of Kuwait's efforts to strengthen international partnerships in the fields of human rights and sustainable development.
In exclusive statements to KUNA, Ambassador Al-Sabah explained that she met with President of the Center -former Austrian President- Dr. Heinz Fischer, where they discussed prospects for joint cooperation, especially in the fields of empowering youth and women, and supporting international efforts to achieve sustainable development goals.
Al-Sabah highlighted the importance of coordinating and integrating international efforts to address development and humanitarian challenges, stressing the vital role that institutional partnerships can play in building more just and inclusive societies.
She expressed Kuwait's pride in being one of the founding countries of the Center, stressing its commitment to supporting initiatives aimed at consolidating human rights and equality.
She also praised the constructive role played by the Center in supporting sustainable development at the regional and international levels. (end)
amq
In exclusive statements to KUNA, Ambassador Al-Sabah explained that she met with President of the Center -former Austrian President- Dr. Heinz Fischer, where they discussed prospects for joint cooperation, especially in the fields of empowering youth and women, and supporting international efforts to achieve sustainable development goals.
Al-Sabah highlighted the importance of coordinating and integrating international efforts to address development and humanitarian challenges, stressing the vital role that institutional partnerships can play in building more just and inclusive societies.
She expressed Kuwait's pride in being one of the founding countries of the Center, stressing its commitment to supporting initiatives aimed at consolidating human rights and equality.
She also praised the constructive role played by the Center in supporting sustainable development at the regional and international levels. (end)
amq
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- FXIFY Celebrates 2 Years As Industry's First And Oldest Broker-Backed Prop Firm
- B2PRIME Strengthens Institutional Team's Growth With Appointment Of Lee Shmuel Goldfarb, Formerly Of Edgewater Markets
- Pepeto To Launch On Exchange Following Presale Wrap-Up And Platform Milestones
- Falcon Finance Launches Transparency Page
- SPAYZ.Io To Roll Out Payment Solutions In Key African Markets
- BTSE Cares Foundation & Singapore Football Club Renew Winning Partnership
CommentsNo comment