UAE: Sleepy At The Wheel? Students Develop Project To Alert Loved Ones Of Drowsy Drivers

Ajman University students have earned recognition for developing impactful, real-world solutions to everyday challenges, such as helping blind individuals navigate public spaces and keeping drowsy drivers safe on the road.

As part of the university's 8th Annual Research Day 2025, held at Ajman Saray Hotel, students from colleges presented groundbreaking projects that showcased their innovation, empathy, and commitment to making a difference.

One of the most notable projects came from four final-year students from the College of Engineering and Information Technology: Asmaa Luai, Hala Anas Kahwajy, Lujain Thouqan, and Judi Chbli. Their project, Drive Alert, is a smartphone-based driver drowsiness detection system designed to prevent accidents caused by fatigue.

“We got the idea from our own struggles,” said Asmaa.“Driving home late after classes or work, often feeling dangerously sleepy behind the wheel. We wanted to create something accessible and effective that could alert drivers before it's too late.”

The app doesn't require any high-tech equipment, just a mobile phone, and is particularly helpful for students, night-shift workers, or long-haul drivers . It detects signs of drowsiness in real time and sends alerts to the driver and, if necessary, to emergency contacts.

“Finding the right deep learning model for accurate detection was tough. We faced time pressure during a demanding semester, but our passion and teamwork pulled us through,” said Asmaa.

The team's innovative approach was recognised at the event, where they were praised for using affordable technology to enhance road safety in regions where expensive in-car systems aren't widely available.

Another project came from Dalia Aboueldahab, a College of Architecture, Art, and Design graduate. Her project, SenseScape, is a sensory-driven community centre designed for the blind and visually impaired but inclusive of all.

“I have always believed that spaces should empower everyone,” said Dalia.“Living in the UAE, where over 600,000 people experience vision loss, I felt it was my responsibility to do something that genuinely improves lives.”

Her project is built around the five senses - touch, sound, smell, sight, and even temperature, to help people navigate, learn, and connect. It includes accessible zones for creative workshops, mobility training, and social engagement. But the real strength lies in how it brings sighted and non-sighted people together.

“One of the biggest challenges was learning what blind individuals truly need from a space,” said Dalia.“I spoke to them, listened, and let their experiences shape the design. It was both humbling and inspiring.”

Dalia's project received special mention during the event for promoting inclusivity through architecture.

Ajman University's Research Day 2025 also featured other impactful student-led studies, including a mechanical engineering project focused on collecting fresh water from condensation, which aligns with the UAE's Net Zero 2050 goals.