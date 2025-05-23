UAE: Pakistani Embassy Warns Citizens Of Fake Job Offers From Abroad

Pakistani citizens in UAE have been warned about fraudulent employment schemes abroad. Job seekers must exercise caution when applying to online job advertisements offered abroad.

Several individuals have fallen victim to such fraud schemes outside UAE, which resulted in serious complications, the Pakistan embassy in UAE said in an advisory.

It is essential to verify job offers outside UAE through trusted, official sources, the mission added.

If Pakistanis are coming to the UAE in the hunt for jobs, they must do so with the relevant documents. Last year, the Pakistani ambassador warned citizens not to look for jobs in UAE while holding a tourist visa . Those travelling to the Emirates to actively search for jobs must hold a job-seeker visa, Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, Pakistan's ambassador to the UAE told Khaleej Times earlier.

In October 2022, the UAE rolled out a "job exploration visa" to attract young talent and skilled professionals to explore job opportunities. Around 600,000 to 800,000 Pakistanis go abroad annually for jobs and tourism purposes, mainly to the GCC countries, Europe and the US, Khaleej Times earlier reported.

And for Pakistanis visiting the Emirates for tourism purposes, it is essential to show proof such as a return ticket, Dh3,000 in funds, and hotel accommodation.

Pakistanis can now also avail a five-year multiple-entry tourist visa after the resolution of existing issues, UAE Ambassador to Pakistan Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al Zaabi announced recently.

The visa allows a person to make several trips to the UAE from the date of issue, without needing a guarantor or a host within the country.

With Pakistanis being the second largest expat community in the UAE after the Indian diaspora, officials have previously also called on all Pakistanis who reside in the UAE to respect the country's laws, stating that "every Pakistani is an ambassador."