Garden Hills Elementary Unveils State-Of-The-Art Smartlab With Grant From Campos Foundation

Garden Hills Staff, Campos Foundation and SmartLab Leadership alongside students from Garden Hills cut the ceremonial ribbon!

Young innovators at SmartLab dive into 3D modeling, turning their ideas into reality as part of a hands-on STEM learning experience.

Educators, innovators, and community partners unite at SmartLab to celebrate a shared mission: transforming education through creativity, technology, and collaboration.

Collaboration and ah-HA! moments are a regular occurrence in a SmartLab!

New Technology-Integrated Learning Space Aims to Transform Student Engagement and Prepare Future Innovators

- Stacey Perot, Principal Garden Hills Elementary

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Garden Hills Elementary School marked a significant milestone with the official ribbon-cutting ceremony for its newly installed SmartLab, an innovative, hands-on learning environment made possible by the generous support of the Campos Foundation. Completed in August 2024, the SmartLab represents a bold step forward in how Atlanta Public Schools (APS) equips students with the tools and experiences needed to thrive in a rapidly evolving, technology-driven world.

The ceremony welcomed school leaders, philanthropic partners, district officials, and community members, all celebrating a shared vision: expanding access to immersive learning that inspires curiosity, creativity, and problem-solving in every student.

“This is our first SmartLab in a predominantly Black Title 1 school. The employees and management of Campos Companies are excited and looking to increase our outreach in the Black community in STEM. More to come!” said Marco Campos, Founder and Executive Chairman of Campos Companies.

Deanna Campos-Miller, President of Campos Foundation, added:“Each SmartLab we fund is another step toward fulfilling our mission - to uplift women and minorities in STEM. We never know the impact this exposure may have on a child, and many times, attending a school with a STEM curriculum lights a spark that encourages a career in STEM. These children are the future problem solvers, inventors, doctors, and designers, and we are proud to support them.”

The Garden Hills SmartLab provides students with hands-on access to emerging technologies such as robotics, circuitry, digital media arts, software engineering, and more. Students are encouraged to work collaboratively, explore independently, and engage deeply with real-world challenges. From building machines to designing mobile apps and producing animated films, students are actively shaping their learning experiences.

Principal Stacey Perot emphasized how the lab has already begun to transform student learning.“Our students are so excited about engaging in authentic STEM activities involving circuitry, communication, media arts, and robotics. At a very young age students are beginning to think critically about environmental and manufacturing technologies, mechanics, and structures in our community as well as software engineering. We cannot thank Campos EPC enough for providing this opportunity for our students for years to come.”

Designed to meet a wide range of learning styles and interests, the SmartLab's flexible curriculum supports self-directed exploration and builds foundational skills that will benefit students in any path they choose. It reflects Garden Hills' broader commitment to helping all students grow into confident, capable learners.

To ensure successful implementation, Garden Hills educators have received specialized professional development facilitated by SmartLab experts. These trainings help teachers integrate the lab's tools into core instruction and confidently guide students through open-ended, inquiry-based learning experiences.

“This partnership with Garden Hills and the Campos Foundation really brings to life what the SmartLab ecosystem is all about. It's a blend of hands-on tools, collaborative spaces, and real-world learning that sparks those powerful ah-HA! moments. More than that, it helps students build a STEM identity-seeing themselves as capable problem solvers who belong, who can do the work, and who know their ideas matter.” – Dr. Jennifer Berry, CEO at SmartLab

Garden Hills Elementary now stands as a shining example of how forward-thinking educational models can flourish through community partnerships. The collaboration between the Campos Foundation, Atlanta Public Schools, and SmartLab demonstrates the meaningful change that happens when public education and private philanthropy work hand in hand.

The Campos Foundation invites continued partnerships with school districts, local organizations, and industry leaders to bring high-quality STEM experiences to more students. Their investment at Garden Hills is just the beginning of a broader vision for educational transformation.

About SmartLab

SmartLab delivers turnkey, career-centered K-12 STEM programs that equip today's students for tomorrow's challenges. Every hands-on PBL learning environment integrates grade-appropriate STEM applications across industry pathways to create real career connections. SmartLab programs include dedicated or flexible learning environments along with standards-aligned curriculum, professional development, and ongoing support. To learn how your organization can become a partner, visit smartlablearning/partnerships/.

About the Campos Foundation

The Campos Foundation is committed to empowering underserved communities through education, leadership, and opportunity. With a special focus on providing equitable access to STEM learning, the foundation partners with schools and organizations to create transformational educational experiences that prepare students for college, careers, and life. Learn more at

About Garden Hills Elementary & Atlanta Public Schools

Garden Hills Elementary School, part of the Atlanta Public Schools (APS) district, serves a diverse student body with a strong focus on academic excellence, community engagement, and whole-child development. As part of APS, Garden Hills is committed to ensuring that every student graduates ready for college, career, and life by integrating rigorous instruction with innovative learning environments like the new SmartLab. Learn more at

