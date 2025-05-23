Nrx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: NRXP) Subsidiary, HOPE Therapeutics, To Expand Interventional Psychiatry Treatment With Kadima Institute Acquisition



Kadima Neuropsychiatry Institute is expected to become the clinical model for HOPE Therapeutics' nationwide network of psychiatric clinics.

The acquisition brings profitability and is expected to be accretive to both revenue and EBITDA.

Kadima's founder and medical director, Dr. David Feifel, a leader in interventional psychiatry, will join HOPE as Chief Medical Innovation Officer.

NRx's pipeline includes investigational drugs for suicidal bipolar depression and chronic pain. HOPE is targeting 30 clinic acquisitions by the end of 2025, projecting $100M in annual revenue.

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network)

NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: NRXP) , a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, and its wholly owned subsidiary HOPE Therapeutics, Inc., a medical and technology-driven company, are expanding their footprint in the mental health care sector with the acquisition of Kadima Neuropsychiatry Institute in La Jolla, California. The companies announced the signing of a definitive agreement to purchase the institute earlier in May 2025. Kadima is expected to serve as the clinical template for HOPE's planned network of interventional psychiatry clinics across the U.S. ( ).

One of California's flagship interventional psychiatry clinics, Kadima is recognized for integrating clinical care with research into emerging treatments such as psychedelic medications, and transcranial magnetic stimulation (“TMS”). The clinic offers a full range of treatments for suicidal depression, PTSD and other...

Read More>>

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to NRXP are available in the company's newsroom at

About PsychedelicNewsWire

PsychedelicNewsWire (“PNW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on all aspects of psychedelics and the latest developments and advances in the psychedelics sector. It is one of 60+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio @ IBN that delivers : (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, PNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, PNW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. PNW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from PsychedelicNewsWire, text“Groovy” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the PsychedelicNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by PNW, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer

PsychedelicNewsWire

San Francisco, CA



415.949.5050 Office

[email protected]

PsychedelicNewsWire is powered by IBN