Qatar Records Significant Increase In Captured Mynah Birds
Doha: The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change announced a sharp rise in the number of invasive mynah birds captured under the national invasive bird control program between January and April 2025, compared to the same period last year.
According to the ministry's statement, 5,936 mynah birds were captured in the first four months of 2025, compared to 2,791 birds in the same period in 2024, demonstrating the effectiveness of current control measures.
The number of cages used for trapping increased to 1,934 in 2025, compared to 600 in 2024.
The program expanded geographically to cover 33 locations across Qatar, up from 16 sites last year, reflecting enhanced environmental monitoring and field operations.
The ministry affirmed that this initiative aligns with Qatar's comprehensive national strategy to combat invasive species, focusing on proactive, sustainable methods in accordance with best environmental practices to protect biodiversity.
Additionally, the ministry urged the public to report sightings of invasive mynah birds, emphasizing that environmental conservation is a shared national responsibility that requires collective efforts and cooperation.
