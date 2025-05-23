HUAWEI Appgallery Expands AGC Footprint To Oman With First-Ever Omani Jackaroo King Tournament

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) HUAWEI AppGallery hosted the first-ever AppGallery Gamers Cup (AGC) – Jackaroo King Tournament event in Oman at the Huawei Authorized Experience Store in The Mall of Oman. The event drew a vibrant gaming community for an entertaining evening of competitive gameplay and exclusive prizes.

The tournament, held on Friday, May 16th, saw 16 of Oman's top players who had earned their place in the finals after intense online qualifier rounds competing in 8 teams. The final match drew a crowd both online and in person, with over 500 viewers watching live and more than 150 attendees at the venue.

The winners competed for an exciting prize pool of Huawei's latest smartphones, cutting-edge gadgets, and exclusive in-game Jackaroo King rewards. The live audience enjoyed a festive atmosphere with free catering, giveaways, branded gifts, and interactive activities throughout the event.

William Hu, Managing Director of Huawei Consumer Business Group, Middle East & Africa Eco-Development and Operation, shared his enthusiasm about the success of the tournament:“We are proud to have brought the AGC experience to Oman for the first time in collaboration with Omantel, and we are thrilled by the passion and talent we witnessed from the local gaming community. This event is a testament to our commitment to growing the mobile gaming ecosystem across the region, and to offering meaningful engagement opportunities for gamers through AppGallery.”

The Jackaroo King Tournament represents a new milestone in AppGallery's broader vision to foster innovation, empower game developers, and cultivate a vibrant gaming community across the Middle East and Africa. Through such initiatives, AppGallery offers a dynamic platform for top gaming talent while empowering developers to showcase their games, reach new audiences, and thrive within a growing ecosystem, reaffirming its commitment to enhancing the mobile gaming experience and driving the regional industry's long-term growth.

About AppGallery – Top 3 App Marketplaces Globally:

AppGallery is HUAWEI's official app distribution platform and it is a smart and innovative ecosystem that allows developers to create unique experiences for consumers. HUAWEI's unique HMS Core allows apps to be integrated across different devices, delivering more convenience and a smoother experience.

HUAWEI's vision is to make AppGallery an open, innovative app distribution platform that is accessible to consumers, and at the same time, strictly protects users' privacy and security while providing them with a unique and smart experience. Being among the top 3 global app marketplaces, AppGallery offers a wide variety of global and local apps across 18 categories, including navigation & transport, news, social media, and others. AppGallery is available in more than 170 countries and regions with over 580 million monthly active users. HUAWEI has partnered with 6 million registered developers across the globe.