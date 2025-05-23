Karnataka Govt To Appoint 51,000 Guest Teachers For Academic Year 2025-26

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, May 23 (IANS) In a significant move to address the issue of shortage of teachers in government schools, the Congress government in Karnataka on Friday ordered the appointment of 51,000 guest teachers for primary and high schools across the state for the academic year 2025–26.

The measure aims to ensure that educational activities commence smoothly and on schedule, with schools set to reopen on May 29.

The appointments will be temporary, lasting either until permanent teachers are recruited and placed or until the conclusion of the academic year, whichever comes first.

This proactive step underscores the government's commitment to maintaining educational continuity and preventing disruptions to students' learning, School Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa said.

"Of the total 51,000 guest teacher positions, 40,000 will be deployed in government primary schools, while 11,000 will be allocated to government high schools. This distribution reflects the pressing need for teachers at both foundational and secondary levels within the state's public education system," he said.

"This decision is crucial to bridge the immediate gap in teaching staff and ensure that our students do not suffer due to a lack of teachers. Our priority is to ensure that quality education is accessible from day one of the new academic year," he added.

The government has also directed officials to prepare a detailed proposal outlining the honorarium structure for these 51,000 guest teachers, along with their district- and taluk-wise distribution. This indicates a structured approach to their deployment and compensation, the Minister stated.

The appointment of guest teachers has been a recurring measure by the Karnataka government to cope with vacancies. While this temporary solution offers immediate relief, the long-term focus remains on the permanent recruitment of teachers to establish a stable and robust educational framework for the state, he stated.