No Officer, Politician Involved In Corruption Will Be Spared: Punjab CM
In a message to the people, the Chief Minister said“today's action is once again a clear message that there is no pick and choose in this tirade against corruption”.
The Chief Minister's reaction comes hours after the Vigilance Bureau arrested Jalandhar Central Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Raman Arora, 54, in a corruption case involving former assistant town planner of the municipal corporation, Sukhdev Vashisht, who was held last week.
The Chief Minister said mere affiliation to the ruling party or the Opposition does not give licence of corruption to the officer or leader, adding the government will take exemplary action against such people.
Mann said that any sort of involvement in corruption cannot be tolerated and no mercy will be adopted against a person indulged in this sin.
The Chief Minister said they assumed the charge of office in 2022 and since then a crusade against corruption has been launched.
Mann said they had given guarantee to people that corruption in the echelons of the government will not be tolerated and severest of severe action will be taken against those involved in it.
He categorically said that the termite of corruption has made the system hollow as those involved in this crime had mercilessly plundered taxpayer's money.
The Chief Minister said this fight is against the corrupt system and not any single individual adding that it will continue till it is not eliminated completely.
Mann said the government cannot be a mute spectator of open loot of traders and shopkeepers by those misusing their power and blackmailing of innocents along with extortion of money from them by powerful politicians in connivance with the officers is intolerable.
