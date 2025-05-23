Harvard University Sues Trump Govt Over Revocation Of Right To Enroll International Students

MENAFN - Live Mint) Harvard University on Friday sued the US government led by President Donald Trump over its revocation of the Ivy League school's right to enroll international students.

According to court records cited by Reuters, Harvard University called the decision a“blatant violation” of the US Constitution's First Amendment and other federal laws.

The complaint was filed in Boston federal court.

In its complaint, Harvard said that the new block administered by the Trump government had an“immediate and devastating effect” on the university as well as over 7,000 visa holders.

“With the stroke of a pen, the government has sought to erase a quarter of Harvard's student body, international students who contribute significantly to the University and its mission,” the Ivy League school said in its lawsuit.

Harvard further said it plans to opt for a temporary retraining order to to block the Department of Homeland Security from carrying out the move.

The Donald Trump Administration has suspended the enrollment of international students in Harvard University under the federal Student and Exchange Visitor Program (SEVP).

The Department of Homeland Security on Thursday announced the move, accusing the university of giving rise to an unsafe campus environment by allowing“anti-American, pro-terrorist agitators” to assault Jewish students on campus.

The department also accused Harvard University of coordinating with the Chinese Communist Party, contending the school had hosted and trained members of a Chinese paramilitary group as recently as 2024.

“Harvard's leadership has created an unsafe campus environment by permitting anti-American, pro-terrorist agitators to harass and physically assault individuals, including many Jewish students, and otherwise obstruct its once-venerable learning environment,” according to a statement.

The latest move came as a blow to Harvard as well as almost 6,800 foreign students at its campus in Cambridge, Massachusetts. The blockade would mean that the international students can no longer attend the university.

Existing international students must transfer or lose their legal status, the Department of Homeland Security said further.

The threat to Harvard's international enrollment stems from an April 16 request from Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noe , who demanded that Harvard provide information about foreign students that might implicate them in violence or protests that could lead to their deportation.

Noem said Harvard can regain its ability to host foreign students if it produces a massive series of records on foreign students within 72 hours. Her updated request demands all records, including audio or video footage, of foreign students participating in protests or dangerous activity on campus.