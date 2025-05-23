Non-Fiction Books Market Analysis: Key Trends, Share, Growth Drivers, And Forecast 2025-2034

Non-Fiction Books Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Non-Fiction Books Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Business Research Company's Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034

What is the growth rate and market size of the global non-fiction books industry?

The non-fiction books market size has been experiencing steady growth in recent years. It grew from $15.3 billion in 2024 to an expected $15.78 billion in 2025, mirroring a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 3.2%. This historic period growth can be attributed to factors like educational curriculum, popularity of biographies and memoirs, the surge in self-help and personal development literature, cultural and social relevance of the genre, and the need for research and professional development resources.

Get Your Free Sample Market Report:



What are the primary growth drivers of the global non-fiction books market?

The non-fiction books market size is projected to continue its steady growth in the future. The market is expected to grow to $17.14 billion in 2029 at a CAGR of 2.1%. The growth drivers in the forecast period include factors such as diversity and inclusivity in literature, advancements in science and technology, focus on mental health and wellbeing, the rise of data-driven publishing, and the push towards sustainability and eco-friendly publishing.

Additionally, anticipated market trends in the forecast period feature narrative non-fiction, political and social commentary, multimedia and interactive content, focus on local and niche topics, and hybrid formats. The growing demand for specialized non-fiction content in areas like health and wellness is predicted to be a significant contributor to the growth of the non-fiction books market. Increasing health consciousness, the desire for self-improvement, and a focus on holistic well-being are some of the factors driving demand for health and wellness sections of non-fiction books.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:



Which industry players are propelling the growth of the global non-fiction books market?

Key industry players operating in the non-fiction books market include HarperCollins Publishers LLC, Bloomsbury Publishing plc, Scholastic Corporation, Pearson plc, McGraw Hill LLC, Penguin Random House LLC, Hachette Livre S.A., Thomson Reuters Corporation, Elsevier B.V., Andrews McMeel Publishing LLC, The Experiment LLC, Storey Publishing LLC, Diversion Books LLC, and Chronicle Books LLC.

What are the emerging trends in the global non-fiction books market?

To enrich reader experience and accessibility, major companies in the non-fiction books market are focusing on the launch of innovative products, such as e-book apps or platforms. These platforms are digital applications or online services that enable users to access, read, and sometimes purchase electronic books e-books on an array of devices such as smartphones, tablets, and e-readers.

How is global non-fiction books market segmented ?

The non-fiction books market can be categorized into three main segments -

1 By Type: eBook, Printed Book, Audio Book

2 By Category: Religion, Travel, Biography, History/Law/Political Science, Business/Economics, Cooking/Entertainment, Computers, Crafts/Antiques/Hobbies/Games, Performing Arts, Other Categories

3 By Distribution channel: Online sales, Bookstores, Direct Sales

Furthermore, these segments are divided into subsegments:

1. By eBook: Dedicated eReader Platforms, Mobile Applications, Online Subscription Services

2. By Printed Book: Hardcover, Paperback

3. By Audio book: Streaming Services, Downloadable Audio Files, Physical Media CDs

What are the regional insights into the global non-fiction books market?

In 2024, Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the non-fiction books market. The Middle East is projected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The geographical coverage of the non-fiction books global market report spans Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse For More Similar Reports-

Retail Global Market Report 2025



Print Media Global Market Report 2025



Printing Global Market Report 2025



About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company offers comprehensive, data-rich research and insights by genuinely leveraging its large bank of 1,500,000 datasets. Along with unique insights from industry leaders, the company provides you with the data you need to stay ahead in the game. The company has published over 15000+ reports spanning across 27 industries and 60+ geographies.

Contact us at:

The Business Research Company: /

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

Email us at ...

Follow us on:

LinkedIn:

YouTube:

Global Market Model: /global-market-model

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.