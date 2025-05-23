GV20 Therapeutics To Present Updated Phase 1 Monotherapy Data On GV20-0251 At The ASCO Annual Meeting 2025

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
NEWTON, Mass., May 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GV20 Therapeutics (GV20), a clinical-stage AI-powered biotherapeutics company, today announced that Dr. Kristopher Wentzel from the Angeles Clinic and Research Institute will present updated clinical and translational data of GV20-0251 monotherapy at the American Society of Clinical Oncology 2025 Annual Meeting, taking place in Chicago, IL on May 30- June 3, 2025.

This presentation at ASCO builds on previously presented clinical data of the novel immune checkpoint IGSF8 inhibitor GV20-0251 (Wentzel et al, ESMO 2024 ) and will report updated clinical and translational findings from the monotherapy dose escalation portion of the ongoing Phase 1/2 trial evaluating GV20-0251 in patients with advanced solid tumors resistant to anti-PD(L)1 and other standard therapies (NCT05669430 ).

GV20-251 is the first clinical stage, AI-designed antibody therapeutic against an AI-predicted target in the clinic.

Presentation details ( Abstract 2531):

  • Title: Preliminary monotherapy efficacy of novel immune checkpoint blockade GV20-0251 (anti-IGSF8) in advanced melanoma patients with primary resistance to anti-PD1
  • Session Title: Developmental Therapeutics-Immunotherapy
  • Session Type: Poster session
  • Session Date/Time : Monday, June 2, 2025, 1:30 PM – 4:30 PM CDT
  • Location: Hall A - Posters and Exhibits
  • Board Number: 178

ABOUT GV20 THERAPEUTICS

GV20 Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotech company dedicated to developing next-generation cancer biotherapeutics. GV20's AI-driven STEAD platform integrates massive B cell repertoire data, -omics data, and advanced AI models to provide deep insights into the tumor microenvironment and uncover targets and therapeutic antibodies that elude other approaches. GV20's pipeline includes best-in-class and first-in-class monoclonal and bispecific antibodies, as well as antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs). The lead program, GV20-0251, is an AI-designed, first-in-class, fully human monoclonal antibody targeting the novel immune checkpoint IGSF8 (Li et al, Cell 2024 ). GV20-0251 advanced from target discovery to IND in three years, marking a paradigm shift in AI-driven antibody drug discovery. Preclinical studies show that anti-IGSF8 antibodies enhance NK cell cytotoxicity, dendritic cell antigen presentation, and T cell activation, both alone and with anti-PD1. In an ongoing Phase 1/2 trial (NCT05669430 ) for advanced solid tumors, GV20-0251 demonstrated favorable safety and promising monotherapy efficacy (Wentzel et al, ESMO 2024 ).

