GV20 Therapeutics To Present Updated Phase 1 Monotherapy Data On GV20-0251 At The ASCO Annual Meeting 2025
NEWTON, Mass., May 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GV20 Therapeutics (GV20), a clinical-stage AI-powered biotherapeutics company, today announced that Dr. Kristopher Wentzel from the Angeles Clinic and Research Institute will present updated clinical and translational data of GV20-0251 monotherapy at the American Society of Clinical Oncology 2025 Annual Meeting, taking place in Chicago, IL on May 30- June 3, 2025.
This presentation at ASCO builds on previously presented clinical data of the novel immune checkpoint IGSF8 inhibitor GV20-0251 (Wentzel et al, ESMO 2024 ) and will report updated clinical and translational findings from the monotherapy dose escalation portion of the ongoing Phase 1/2 trial evaluating GV20-0251 in patients with advanced solid tumors resistant to anti-PD(L)1 and other standard therapies (NCT05669430 ).
GV20-251 is the first clinical stage, AI-designed antibody therapeutic against an AI-predicted target in the clinic.
Presentation details ( Abstract 2531):
-
Title: Preliminary monotherapy efficacy of novel immune checkpoint blockade GV20-0251 (anti-IGSF8) in advanced melanoma patients with primary resistance to anti-PD1
Session Title: Developmental Therapeutics-Immunotherapy
Session Type: Poster session
Session Date/Time : Monday, June 2, 2025, 1:30 PM – 4:30 PM CDT
Location: Hall A - Posters and Exhibits
Board Number: 178
ABOUT GV20 THERAPEUTICS
GV20 Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotech company dedicated to developing next-generation cancer biotherapeutics. GV20's AI-driven STEAD platform integrates massive B cell repertoire data, -omics data, and advanced AI models to provide deep insights into the tumor microenvironment and uncover targets and therapeutic antibodies that elude other approaches. GV20's pipeline includes best-in-class and first-in-class monoclonal and bispecific antibodies, as well as antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs). The lead program, GV20-0251, is an AI-designed, first-in-class, fully human monoclonal antibody targeting the novel immune checkpoint IGSF8 (Li et al, Cell 2024 ). GV20-0251 advanced from target discovery to IND in three years, marking a paradigm shift in AI-driven antibody drug discovery. Preclinical studies show that anti-IGSF8 antibodies enhance NK cell cytotoxicity, dendritic cell antigen presentation, and T cell activation, both alone and with anti-PD1. In an ongoing Phase 1/2 trial (NCT05669430 ) for advanced solid tumors, GV20-0251 demonstrated favorable safety and promising monotherapy efficacy (Wentzel et al, ESMO 2024 ).
To learn more about GV20, please visit and follow the company on LinkedIn .
Business Contact
Ying Gong, Ph.D., CBO
[email protected]
