Poshan Abhiyaan To Fight Malnutrition, Improve Health And Economic Productivity: Minister
Malhotra noted that nutrition plays a vital role in a child's growth and adequate nutrition is essential for children to reach their full potential. He added that a well-balanced diet can have long-term benefits for their physical and emotional development.
“By addressing malnutrition and promoting good nutrition, Poshan Abhiyan can have a tremendous impact on India's human capital, economic productivity, and wholesome sustainable development,” said Malhotra.
“Poshan Abhiyaan is Modi Government's effort to make a visible shift towards malnutrition reduction and improved health, wellness and immunity,” he added.
As part of the Poshan Abhiyaan, the Minister also distributed around 300 nutrition kits to the beneficiaries at Aggarwal Dharamshala Bhawan, Shakarpur, Delhi.
"Poshan Abhiyan is a crucial initiative for tackling malnutrition in the country and has advocated for a mission mode approach to address the situation,” Malhotra said.
“The campaign targets children, adolescent girls, pregnant women, and lactating mothers -- a testament to the Modi Government's focus on the holistic development of the community,” he added.
Malhotra also applauded the Poshan Tracker which enables real-time monitoring of nutrition services at Anganwadi Centres where the beneficiaries can now self-register via the Poshan Tracker Web App for improved access.
The Poshan Tracker enables Anganwadi Workers to manage attendance, growth monitoring, meal distribution, and early childhood education, ensuring that beneficiaries are well-tracked and supported.
"Let's make a commitment to work together, ensuring that every child, mother, and family in India has access to nutritious food and a healthy future, " the Minister said. He stated that "access to better nutrition today can help for a brighter future tomorrow" which would transform the nation into a Healthier and Viksit Bharat.
