Al Rayyan Beat Al Arabi To Claim 10Th Amir Cup Title

Doha: Al Rayyan clinched the 2024–2025 Amir Cup Basketball Championship title after defeating Al Arabi 77–70 in a thrilling final held at Al Gharafa Indoor Sports Hall yesterday.

Al Rayyan overcame early pressure from Al Arabi to claim the prestigious crown.

Al Arabi started strong, edging the first period 14-13. Al Rayyan responded by taking a narrow lead in the second period (26-24), but Al Arabi came back in the third quarter with a 20-17 run. In the decisive final period, Al Rayyan dominated with a 21-12 surge, sealing the win and the title.

Qatar Basketball Federation (QBF) President Mohammed bin Saad Al-Mughaiseeb crowned Al Rayyan as champions in front of a vibrant crowd.

The match featured a standout performance by Al Rayyan's Abdullah Yassin Musa, who led all scorers with 18 points. Al Arabi's Abdulrahman Saad and Mustafa Hussein also impressed, each contributing 17 points in a strong but ultimately unsuccessful effort.

With this win, Al Rayyan have now claimed a record 10 Amir Cup titles, further cementing their status as the most successful team in the tournament's history. Notably, their dominance began in the inaugural 1999-2000 edition, where they also triumphed over Al Arabi in the final.