Flame Retardant Chemicals Global Market Overview 2025: Non-Halogenated Flame Retardant Chemicals Projected To Outpace Halogenated Counterparts - Global Overview And Forecasts 2021-2030
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|400
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$9.7 billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$14.4 billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|6.8%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Global Players
- Adeka Corp AkzoNobel NV Albemarle Corp Amfine Chemical Corp Avient Corp Axipolymer Incorporation BASF SE Budenheim Iberica S.L.U Celanese Corp Century Multech, Inc. Clariant AG Daihachi Chemical Industry Co Ltd DIC Corp Dongying Jingdong Chemical Co Ltd Dover Chemical Corp Eastman Chemical Co Eti Maden FRX Innovations Greenchemicals SRL Gulec Chemicals GmbH Hangzhou Lingrui Chemical Co Ltd Hongbaoli Group Co Ltd Huntsman International LLC ICL Group Ltd. Israel Chemicals Group Ltd Italmatch Chemicals SpA J.M. Huber Corp Jiangsu Jacques Technology Co Ltd Kemipex Kisuma Chemicals Lanxess AG Lubrizol Corp Momentive Performance Materials, Inc. MPI Chemie BV Muby Chemicals Nabaltec AG Nippon Carbide Industries Co, Inc. Nyacol Nano Technologies, Inc. Otsuka Chemical Co Ltd PCC SE Presafer (Qingyuan) Phosphor Chemical Co Ltd Qingdao Fundchem Co Ltd Rinkagaku Kogyo Co Ltd RTP Co, Inc. Sanwa Chemical Co Ltd Sasol Ltd Shandong Brother Sci & Tech Co Ltd Stahl Holdings BV Thor Group Ltd Tor Minerals International, Inc. Tosoh Corp UFP Industries, Inc. Zhejiang Wansheng Co Ltd
Flame Retardant Chemicals Market by Geographic Region
- North America (United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (France, Germany, Italy, Russia, Spain, United Kingdom and Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific) South America (Argentina, Brazil and Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa
Flame Retardant Chemicals Market by Type
- Halogenated Flame Retardants Brominated Flame Retardants Chlorinated Flame Retardants Non-Halogenated Flame Retardants Inorganic Flame Retardants Intumescent Flame Retardants Nitrogen-Based Flame Retardants Phosphorous-Based Flame Retardants
Flame Retardant Chemicals Market by Grade
- Industrial Grade Technical Grade
Flame Retardant Chemicals Market by Application
- Polyolefins Epoxy Resins Polyurethane Polyvinyl Chloride Engineering Plastics Other Applications (primarily Polystyrene, Rubber, Styrenics & Unsaturated Polyester Resins)
Flame Retardant Chemicals Market by End-Use Sector
- Automotive & Transportation Building & Construction Electrical & Electronics Other End-Use Sectors (Incl. Textiles, Furniture and Wires & Cables)
Key Metrics
- Historical Period: 2021-2023 Base Year: 2024 Forecast Period: 2024-2030 Units: Value market in US$ Companies Mentioned: 50+
