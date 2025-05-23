Flame Retardant Chemicals Global Market Overview 2025: Non-Halogenated Flame Retardant Chemicals Projected To Outpace Halogenated Counterparts - Global Overview And Forecasts 2021-2030

Dublin, May 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Flame Retardant Chemicals - A Global Market Overview" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Flame Retardant Chemicals is projected to reach US$14.4 billion by 2030, growing from an estimated US$9.7 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 6.8% during the period.

This global report on Flame Retardant Chemicals analyzes the market based on type, technology, application and end-use sector for the period 2021-2030 with projections from 2024 to 2030 in terms of value in US$. In addition to providing profiles of major companies operating in this space, the latest corporate and industrial developments have been covered to offer a clear panorama of how and where the market is progressing.

Flame retardant chemicals are essential in preventing fire ignition and spread in materials like plastics, textiles, and coatings. These chemicals are broadly classified into halogenated and non-halogenated types. While halogenated variants, such as brominated and chlorinated compounds, have been used extensively, concerns about their ecological impact are causing a shift toward non-halogenated alternatives. These include inorganic, intumescent, nitrogen-based, and phosphorus-based types, which are favored for being less toxic and environmentally friendly.

The industry is witnessing a significant move towards sustainable, non-halogenated flame retardants, spurred by environmental regulations such as EU REACH and US EPA mandates. This shift is further supported by innovations in nanotechnology and material science, leading to advanced solutions like nano-clay-based materials. The increasing need for fire safety in sectors like construction, electronics, automotive, and aerospace propels the demand for these chemicals, coinciding with the growth of the global flame retardant chemicals market.

Numerous factors contribute to this demand, including stringent fire safety regulations and heightened public awareness due to high-profile fire incidents. Global trade also mandates compliance with international fire standards. Rapid urbanization and infrastructure expansion in emerging economies increase the demand for flame retardants in construction materials. Meanwhile, the electronics sector's reliance on plastics and the demand for flame-retardant cables and textiles in homes and workplaces further fuel market growth.

Regional Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific, accounting for an estimated 42.6% in 2024, is the largest global market for flame retardant chemicals, and it is expected to grow at a 9.2% CAGR from 2024 to 2030. The region is a major industrial hub, with countries like China, Japan, and India leading in electronics, automotive, and construction sectors, all of which require flame retardants. As infrastructure develops rapidly, demand for flame-retardant products rises, especially with the growth in consumer electronics and EV production in the region.

Market Analysis by Type

While halogenated flame retardants are expected to account for 56.2% in 2024, their growth is slower due to environmental restrictions in places like North America and Europe. Non-halogenated alternatives are projected to grow faster, with a 7.7% CAGR, driven by safety and eco-friendly concerns. Companies like BASF and Clariant invest in R&D to develop high-performance, sustainable non-halogenated flame retardants.

Market Analysis by Grade

Industrial grade flame retardants dominate, with a projected 62.9% share in 2024. They are widely used in industries like construction and textiles due to low-cost production. However, technical grade flame retardants, offering higher purity and efficiency at lower loadings, are expected to grow at a 7.5% CAGR from 2024 to 2030, especially in high-performance applications like aerospace and electronics.

Market Analysis by Application

Polyolefins, primarily polyethylene and polypropylene, lead the market with a 44.1% share in 2024, heavily used across various industries. However, engineering plastics are anticipated to grow the fastest, with an 8.7% CAGR, driven by the demand for EVs, 5G devices, and consumer electronics that require flame retardant materials.

Market Analysis by End-Use Sector

Building & Construction represents the largest market share at 44.4%, driven by the necessity for fire-resistant materials. However, the electrical and electronics sector is expected to be the fastest growing, with a 7.6% CAGR, fueled by increased demands for consumer electronics and EVs requiring flame retardant engineering plastics and resins.

Flame Retardant Chemicals Market Report Scope

