Leading Microsoft Dynamics Isvs Combine To Create Global Solution Suite With Significant Growth Investment From Insight Partners Joakim Alm Named CEO

STOCKHOLM and HOUSTON and AARHUS, Denmark and VENLO, Netherlands , May 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Four leading independent software vendors (ISVs) in the Microsoft Dynamics ecosystem – SignUp Software, SKsoft, DynamicWeb, and Axtension – have united to form a global solutions suite purpose-built for Dynamics 365. With a combined base of over 5,000 customers across 80+ countries, the new integrated organization will begin delivering a comprehensive portfolio of solutions that enhance financial, treasury, commerce, and operations workflows.

This best-in-class suite of products includes ExFlow for financial and AP automation, SKsoft for treasury, payment, and reconciliation automation, DynamicWeb for omnichannel commerce and Product Information Management, and Axtension for production & project planning, document management, and shipping orchestration. Built for Microsoft Dynamics 365, the unified offering provides a scalable, tightly integrated solution set to streamline ERP processes and improve business outcomes.

To lead this new phase of growth and guide continued worldwide expansion, seasoned software executive Joakim Alm has been appointed Chief Executive Officer to lead the new group. Alm previously served as CEO of Benify, a global benefits and HR platform.

"Uniting these high-caliber ISVs under one roof gives our valued customers an end-to-end toolkit – enhancing financial automation and distribution workflows – all tightly tied to the Microsoft Dynamics 365 environment," said Joakim Alm, CEO. "Our shared Microsoft DNA and global partner network position us to deliver immediate value to customers & partners and accelerate innovation and AI development across the suite of products."

This strategic and monumental combination was powered by global software investor Insight Partners, which will work alongside the leadership team to support continued innovation, geographic expansion, and further strategic acquisitions.

"We are excited to partner with this world-class team as they build upon the strengths and proven successes of SignUp Software, SKsoft, DynamicWeb, and Axtension to establish a market leader for Dynamics-based ERP solutions," said Jared Rosen, Managing Director at Insight Partners. "The combined business and product portfolio is positioned to transform financial and operational workflows globally for Dynamics users, and we look forward to supporting its continued innovation, global expansion, and additional growth through M&A."

This announcement marks a new chapter for the Dynamics ecosystem – delivering unified capabilities, accelerated feature development, and a global partner and customer experience designed for the modern ERP era.

About SignUp Software: SignUp Software is a global leader in financial and AP automation for Microsoft Dynamics 365 with its solution, ExFlow. Through an extensive network of over 150 partners worldwide, the company serves more than 2,000 customers across 65 countries.

About SKsoft: SKsoft is a global leader in banking and treasury automation solutions for Microsoft Dynamics 365. As the maker of global bank connectivity platform, BankFabric, SKsoft serves over 1,600 customers worldwide across 80 countries.

About DynamicWeb: DynamicWeb is a global leader in delivering a product suite offering eCommerce, Product Information Management (PIM), and Content Management integrated tightly with Microsoft Dynamics 365. Through a partner network of more than 175 partners, DynamicWeb serves over 1,500 customers across the globe.

About Axtension: Axtension is an independent software vendor dedicated to extending the capabilities of the Microsoft Dynamics 365 platform. The Axtension suite enhances the ERP's operational value through integrated add-ons for production & project planning, document management, and shipping orchestration.

About Insight Partners: Insight Partners is a global software investor partnering with high-growth technology, software, and Internet startup and ScaleUp companies that are driving transformative change in their industries. As of December 31, 2024, the firm has over $90B in regulatory assets under management. Insight Partners has invested in more than 800 companies worldwide and has seen over 55 portfolio companies achieve an IPO. Headquartered in New York City, Insight has offices in London, Tel Aviv, and the Bay Area. Insight's mission is to find, fund, and work successfully with visionary executives, providing them with tailored, hands-on software expertise along their growth journey, from their first investment to IPO. For more information on Insight and all its investments, visit insightpartners or follow us on X @insightpartners.

