Intchains Group Limited Reports First Quarter 2025 Unaudited Financial Results
| INTCHAINS GROUP LIMITED
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data, or as otherwise noted)
|As of December 31,
|As of March 31
|2024
|2025
|RMB
|RMB
|US$
|ASSETS
|Current Assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|322,252
|243,316
|33,530
|USDC
|1,690
|3,458
|476
|Cryptocurrency, current
|30,079
|11,674
|1,609
|Inventories, net
|98,614
|92,494
|12,746
|Prepayments and other current assets, net
|69,703
|67,857
|9,351
|Short-term investments
|198,562
|300,530
|41,414
|Total current assets
|720,900
|719,329
|99,126
|Non-current Assets:
|Cryptocurrencies, non-current
|148,790
|101,566
|13,996
|Long-term investments
|20,569
|21,913
|3,020
|Property, equipment, and software, net
|157,065
|155,934
|21,489
|Intangible assets, net
|3,552
|3,424
|472
|Right-of-use assets
|272
|-
|-
|Deferred tax assets
|28,942
|26,173
|3,607
|Other non-current assets
|9,419
|9,712
|1,338
|Total non-current assets
|368,609
|318,722
|43,922
|Total assets
|1,089,509
|1,038,051
|143,048
|LIABILITIES, AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Current Liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|14,847
|5,191
|715
|Contract liabilities
|37,447
|28,866
|3,979
|Income tax payable
|2,023
|1,241
|171
|Lease liabilities
|272
|-
|-
|Provision for warranty
|161
|241
|33
|Accrued liabilities and other current liabilities
|21,692
|17,367
|2,393
|Total current liabilities
|76,442
|52,906
|7,291
|Total liabilities
|76,442
|52,906
|7,291
|Shareholders' Equity:
|Ordinary shares (US$0.000001 par value; 50,000,000,000 shares authorized, 120,081,456 and 120,803,478 shares issued, 120,020,962 and 120,742,984 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2025, respectively)
|1
|1
|-
|Subscriptions receivable from shareholders
|(1
|)
|(1
|)
|-
|Additional paid-in capital
|195,236
|201,629
|27,785
|Statutory reserves
|51,762
|51,912
|7,154
|Accumulated other comprehensive income
|3,777
|3,459
|477
|Retained earnings
|762,292
|728,145
|100,341
|Total shareholders' equity
|1,013,067
|985,145
|135,757
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|1,089,509
|1,038,051
|143,048
| INTCHAINS GROUP LIMITED
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
(All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data, or as otherwise noted)
|For the Three Months ended March 31,
|2024
|2025
|RMB
|RMB
|US$
|Products revenue
|24,271
|132,391
|18,244
|Cost of revenue
|(15,262
|)
|(57,045
|)
|(7,861
|)
|Gross profit
|9,009
|75,346
|10,383
|Operating expenses:
|Research and development expenses
|(36,540
|)
|(26,354
|)
|(3,632
|)
|Sales and marketing expenses
|(1,623
|)
|(2,237
|)
|(308
|)
|General and administrative expenses
|(5,410
|)
|(9,838
|)
|(1,356
|)
|Total operating expenses
|(43,573
|)
|(38,429
|)
|(5,296
|)
|Income/(Loss) from operations
|(34,564
|)
|36,917
|5,087
|Interest income
|4,150
|3,154
|435
|Foreign exchange loss, net
|(254
|)
|(179
|)
|(25
|)
|Change in fair value of cryptocurrencies
|5,442
|(70,814
|)
|(9,758
|)
|Other income, net
|139
|193
|27
|Loss before income tax expenses
|(25,087
|)
|(30,729
|)
|(4,234
|)
|Income tax (expense)/benefit
|10,292
|(3,268
|)
|(450
|)
|Net loss
|(14,795
|)
|(33,997
|)
|(4,684
|)
|Foreign currency translation adjustment, net of nil tax
|108
|(318
|)
|(44
|)
|Total comprehensive loss
|(14,687
|)
|(34,315
|)
|(4,728
|)
|Weighted average number of shares used in per share calculation
|- Basic
|119,888,044
|120,053,052
|120,053,052
|- Diluted
|119,888,044
|120,053,052
|120,053,052
|Net loss per share
|- Basic
|(0.12
|)
|(0.28
|)
|(0.04
|)
|- Diluted
|(0.12
|)
|(0.28
|)
|(0.04
|)
| INTCHAINS GROUP LIMITED
RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS
(All amounts in thousands, except per share data)
|For the Three Months ended March 31,
|2024
| 2025
|RMB
|RMB
|US$
|Income/(L oss) from operations
|(34,564
|)
|36,917
|5,087
|Add:
|Share-based compensation expense
|1,452
|2,022
|279
|Non-GAAP adjusted operating income/(loss)
|(33,112
|)
|38,939
|5,366
|Net loss
|(14,795
|)
|(33,997
|)
|(4,684
|)
|Add:
|Share-based compensation expense
|1,452
|2,022
|279
|Non-GAAP adjusted net loss
|(13,343
|)
|(31,975
|)
|(4,405
|)
|Non-GAAP adjusted net loss per share
|- Basic
|(0.11
|)
|(0.27
|)
|(0.04
|)
|- Diluted
|(0.11
|)
|(0.27
|)
|(0.04
|)
| INTCHAINS GROUP LIMITED
UNAUDITED CRYPTOCURRENCY-ADDITIONAL INFORMATION
|As of Quarter Ended
|Cryptocurrency
| Approximate
Number of
Cryptocurrency
Held at End of
Quarter
| Original Cost
Basis
| Approximate
Average Cost
Price Per Unit
of
Cryptocurrency
| Lowest Market
Price Per Unit of
Cryptocurrency
During Quarter
(a)
| Market Value of
Cryptocurrency
Held at End of
Quarter Using
Lowest Market
Price (b)
| Highest Market
Price Per Unit of
Cryptocurrency
During Quarter
(c)
| Market Value of
Cryptocurrency
Held at End of
Quarter Using
Highest Market
Price (d)
| Market Price
Per Unit of
Cryptocurrency at End of Quarter
(e)
| Market Value of
Cryptocurrency
Held at End of
Quarter Using
Ending Market
Price (f)
|Unit
|USD
|USD
|USD
|USD
|USD
|USD
|USD
|USD
| March 31, 2025
|ETH
|6,347
|18,031,664
|2,841
|1,754
|11,132,638
|3,746
|23,775,862
|1,842
|11,691,174
|ETH-Coinbase Staked
|676
|1,954,713
|2,892
|1,914
|1,293,864
|4,065
|2,747,940
|2,017
|1,363,492
|Bitcoin
|12.66
|946,882
|74,793
|76,555
|969,186
|109,358
|1,384,472
|83,416
|1,056,047
|USDT&USDC
|2,108,065
|2,111,681
|1
|1
|2,091,378
|1
|2,124,947
|1
|2,107,951
|Others
|Multiple *
|84,283
|Multiple *
|Multiple *
|33,817
|Multiple *
|94,121
|Multiple *
|37,553
|Total
|23,129,223
|15,520,883
|30,127,342
|16,256,217
| December 31, 2024
|ETH
|5,075
|15,102,524
|2,976
|2,309
|11,718,175
|4,109
|20,853,175
|3,414
|17,326,050
|ETH-Coinbase Staked
|627
|1,800,713
|2,872
|2,487
|1,559,349
|4,450
|2,790,150
|3,701
|2,320,527
|Bitcoin
|10.29
|720,567
|70,026
|58,864
|605,711
|108,389
|1,115,323
|95,285
|980,483
|USDT&USDC
|4,425,484
|4,428,159
|1
|1
|4,384,335
|1
|4,469,357
|1
|4,419,574
|Others
|Multiple *
|78,298
|Multiple *
|Multiple *
|30,694
|Multiple *
|101,589
|Multiple *
|69,389
|Total
|22,130,261
|18,298,264
|29,329,594
|25,116,023
| September 30, 2024
|ETH
|3,522
|10,115,116
|2,872
|2,116
|7,452,552
|3,563
|12,548,886
|2,596
|9,143,112
|ETH-Coinbase Staked
|627
|1,800,713
|2,872
|2,290
|1,435,830
|3,926
|2,461,602
|2,807
|1,759,989
|Bitcoin
|8.47
|549,364
|64,860
|49,050
|415,454
|70,000
|592,900
|63,552
|538,285
|USDT&USDC
|9,847,687
|9,849,266
|1
|1
|9,814,682
|1
|9,857,395
|1
|9,845,929
|Others
|Multiple *
|105,405
|Multiple *
|Multiple *
|36,415
|Multiple *
|72,441
|Multiple *
|53,661
|Total
|22,419,864
|19,154,933
|25,533,224
|21,340,976
| June 30, 2024
|ETH
|1,937
|6,179,744
|3,190
|2,814
|5,450,718
|3,974
|7,697,638
|3,394
|6,574,178
|ETH-Coinbase Staked
|480
|1,301,108
|2,711
|2,954
|1,417,920
|4,243
|2,036,640
|3,645
|1,749,600
|Bitcoin
|3.95
|265,883
|67,312
|56,500
|223,175
|72,777
|287,469
|61,613
|243,371
|USDT&USDC
|10,422,648
|10,423,276
|1
|1
|10,386,315
|1
|10,458,980
|1
|10,404,063
|Others
|Multiple *
|107,484
|Multiple *
|Multiple *
|54,226
|Multiple *
|122,435
|Multiple *
|64,202
|Total
|18,277,495
|17,532,354
|20,603,162
|19,035,414
| March 31,2024
|ETH
|346
|999,180
|2,888
|2,100
|726,600
|4,094
|1,416,524
|3,618
|1,251,828
|ETH-Coinbase Staked
|479
|1,297,687
|2,709
|2,236
|1,071,044
|4,341
|2,079,339
|3,842
|1,840,318
|Bitcoin
|0.67
|44,995
|67,157
|38,501
|25,796
|73,836
|49,470
|70,407
|47,173
|USDT&USDC
|99,583
|99,583
|1
|1
|99,583
|1
|99,583
|1
|99,583
|Others
|Multiple *
|81,571
|Multiple *
|Multiple *
|67,814
|Multiple *
|124,481
|Multiple *
|91,346
|Total
|2,523,016
|1,990,837
|3,769,397
|3,330,248
* The 'Others' category encompasses various cryptocurrencies that are not reported individually due to their lower significance. This category is labeled as 'Multiple' to indicate the presence of diverse prices associated with different type of cryptocurrency. Due to their immaterial nature, detailed price listings are not provided.
(a) The "Lowest Market Price Per Unit of Cryptocurrency During Quarter" represents the lowest market price for a single unit of cryptocurrency reported on the Coinbase exchange during the respective quarter, without regard to when we obtained any of the cryptocurrency.
(b) The "Market Value of Cryptocurrency Held at End of Quarter Using Lowest Market Price" represents a mathematical calculation consisting of the lowest market price for a single unit of cryptocurrency reported on the Coinbase exchange during the respective quarter multiplied by the number of cryptocurrency we held at the end of the applicable period.
(c) The "Highest Market Price Per Unit of Cryptocurrency During Quarter" represents the highest market price for a single unit of cryptocurrency reported on the Coinbase exchange during the respective quarter, without regard to when we obtained any of the cryptocurrency.
(d) The "Market Value of Cryptocurrency Held at End of Quarter Using Highest Market Price" represents a mathematical calculation consisting of the highest market price for a single unit of cryptocurrency reported on the Coinbase exchange during the respective quarter multiplied by the number of cryptocurrency we held at the end of the applicable period.
(e) The "Market Price Per Unit of Cryptocurrency at End of Quarter" represents the market price of a single unit of cryptocurrency on the Coinbase exchange at midnight UTC+8 time on the last day of the respective quarter, which aligns with our revenue recognition cut-off.
(f) The "Market Value of Cryptocurrency Held at End of Quarter Using Ending Market Price" represents a mathematical calculation consisting of the market price of a single unit of cryptocurrency on the Coinbase exchange at midnight UTC+8 time on the last day of the respective quarter multiplied by the number of cryptocurrency we held at the end of the applicable period.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Doubleup : A New Generation Of Gamblefi
- Mantle And Republic Technologies Forge Strategic Partnership To Pioneer Institutional Meth Integration
- Gnosis Launches Circles 2.0: A Trust-Based Digital Currency Where Users Issue Their Own Tokens Over Time
- Reppo Releases Whitepaper To Usher AI Builders In The Era Of Vibe Investing
- Pepeto To Launch On Exchange Following Presale Wrap-Up And Platform Milestones
- Flight3 Turns 4: New HQ, New Exec Team, $10M+ Revenue And 100+ Projects Delivered
CommentsNo comment