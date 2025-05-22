Choice Financial Group Welcomes Joe Harrow As Executive Vice President - Mid-Atlantic
Since 2022, Harrow has served as Chief Development Officer and Risk Manager for VersAbility Resources, an organization dedicated to supporting individuals with disabilities in leading full and productive lives of their choosing.
A resident of Williamsburg, Virginia for over 40 years, Harrow and his wife Leanne remain deeply involved in the local nonprofit community.
"I am excited to join Choice because it stood out to me as a unique place where agency owners keep their entrepreneurial independence while also being able to collaborate with other agency partners to provide the best solutions for our clients," said Harrow. "At Choice, independence is encouraged, and effective collaboration is fostered-a truly winning combination for all parties involved."
"As we build a world-class management team to guide the next chapter of Choice Financial Group, we could not be more excited to welcome such an accomplished executive as Joe Harrow," said Bob Hilb, Chairman & CEO of CFG. "His ability to think and act strategically while at the same time execute a myriad number of details for clients, colleagues, and market partners speaks to his scale and range as a leader within our industry."
