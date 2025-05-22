Kroolo Achieves GDPR Compliance And SOC 2 Type II Certification, Strengthening Commitment To Data Privacy And Security

Kroolo secures GDPR compliance and SOC 2 Type II certification, reinforcing its commitment to secure, privacy-first, AI-powered collaboration.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Kroolo, the all-in-one AI-powered workspace platform, today announced it has achieved full GDPR compliance and completed its SOC 2 Type II certification, reinforcing its commitment to the highest standards in data protection, privacy, and operational excellence.These milestones underscore Kroolo's ongoing mission to provide a secure, scalable, and intelligent workspace that teams can trust. As businesses increasingly rely on digital tools to centralize work, ideas, and collaboration, Kroolo's proactive investment in compliance and security protocols ensures users can work confidently, knowing their data is safeguarded.“Trust is at the core of everything we do,” said Shashank Singh, CEO of Kroolo.“Securing both GDPR compliance and SOC 2 Type II certification is a major milestone that reflects our dedication to protecting user data and operating with transparency as we scale globally.”What This Means for Customers:GDPR Compliance confirms that Kroolo adheres to the strictest standards for handling and processing the personal data of individuals in the European Union, emphasizing transparency, accountability, and user control.SOC 2 Type II Certification, assessed by an independent third-party audit firm, verifies that Kroolo's systems and processes meet the highest security, availability, and confidentiality criteria over a defined operational period-not just at a single point in time.A Deep Commitment to Data ProtectionKroolo was built with privacy and security at its core. From encryption protocols to access controls and real-time monitoring, every platform layer is designed to protect sensitive information and prevent unauthorized access. The company continuously updates its internal practices and undergoes rigorous testing to stay ahead of evolving threats and compliance requirements. For users, that means peace of mind when managing a project, sharing documents, or collaborating with global teams.To learn more about Kroolo's approach to security and compliance, visit .About KrooloKroolo is a leading provider of AI-powered WorkOS platforms, helping teams and enterprises streamline projects, tasks, collaboration, and data insights all in one place. With a mission to unlock peak productivity through intelligent technology, Kroolo supports businesses worldwide in transforming how work gets done. Learn more:

