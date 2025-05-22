Brian Bulatao Joins GWOTMF Revered Board Of Directors
Bulatao brings an impressive portfolio of both private equity, tech, and government experience to the team. He currently serves as an Independent Board of Director for American Century Investments, the Call of Duty Endowment, and a senior advisor to McKinsey & Company.
Prior to his esteemed business portfolio, Bulatao served as Under Secretary of State for Management at the U.S. Department of State. During his tenure, Bulatao focused on spearheading the historic repatriation effort to bring home more than 100,000 citizens traveling or living abroad in more than 130 countries as the COVID-19 pandemic swept the globe. He was responsible for the Joint Strategic Plan, global talent management, diplomatic security, consular affairs, and leading the State Department's contingency and crisis response efforts.
Bulatao also served as the Chief Operating Officer at the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA). In this capacity, he collaborated with the Director and Deputy Director of the CIA to provide overall leadership to the Agency, foster alignment, agility and mission success. He had portfolio responsibility for several directorates that created and applied innovative technology in support of the intelligence collection mission and focused on accelerating innovation across the Agency's mission activities. He was awarded the Distinguished Intelligence Medal and the Director's Award in recognition of his significant contributions to national security.
"Joining the Board of Directors for the GWOT Memorial Foundation is both an honor and a deeply personal commitment. Like many Americans, I've been shaped by the decades of service and sacrifice of friends, colleagues, and loved ones who have served in this ongoing battle," Brian Bulatao said. "I am thrilled to join such an exceptional team of leaders who are honoring our Nation's heroes by building this historical Memorial as a permanent expression of our Nation's gratitude-a place to remember, reflect, and ensure that their courage is never forgotten."
The Foundation is the nonprofit organization designated by Congress to lead the effort to plan, fund, and build a GWOT Memorial on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. Their sole mission is to construct an inclusive place of honor for both uniformed and non-uniformed personnel who served and sacrificed as part of global counterterrorism operations.
About the Global War on Terrorism Memorial Foundation
Formed in 2015 by veterans, military spouses, and supportive Americans, the Global War on Terrorism (GWOT) Memorial Foundation is the 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization designated by Congress to lead the effort to plan, fund, and build a GWOT Memorial on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. Their mission is to construct an inclusive place of honor for both uniformed and non-uniformed personnel who served and sacrificed as part of global counterterrorism operations since September 11th, 2001. The Memorial will be a place for Americans to honor, heal, be empowered, and unite. The Memorial will be entirely funded by donations; no federal government funding will be used. All donations are 100% tax deductible. Learn more by visiting their website . Follow our progress on Twitter , Facebook , Instagram , and LinkedIn .
