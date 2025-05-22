PETBIZOLOGY LAUNCHES SPECIALIZED GROWTH SERVICES FOR PET BUSINESSES

Petbizology Logo

Industry veteran with 20+ years experience introduces digital marketing tailored for pet service providers

- Joseph SchifanoST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Petbizology , a digital marketing agency founded by pet care industry veteran Joseph Schifano, today announced its official launch with specialized digital marketing and business development services for pet care businesses and entrepreneurs. This venture leverages Schifano's 20+ years of hands-on experience in the pet care field to address growth challenges unique to pet service businesses.Unlike generic marketing agencies, Petbizology brings insider knowledge of pet business operations to its services. The company supports businesses of all sizes, from solo startups to multi-location operations, with services designed by someone who understands the daily realities of pet care businesses."Having spent over two decades in pet care, I've experienced firsthand how challenging marketing can be for these specialized businesses," said Joseph Schifano, Founder and CEO of Petbizology. "We combine marketing expertise with deep industry knowledge to deliver solutions that truly work for pet service providers."With Americans spending over $50 billion annually on pet services (APPA ), the industry offers significant growth potential. However, many service providers-including boarding facilities, groomers, trainers, and pet sitters-struggle to stand out in increasingly competitive local markets.Petbizology's approach incorporates authentic pet industry terminology, service-specific keywords, and location optimization strategies developed through real-world pet business experience. This industry-specific methodology directly addresses the unique discovery challenges faced by location-dependent pet businesses.About PetbizologyPetbizology is a dedicated growth partner founded by 20-year pet industry veteran Joseph Schifano, providing digital marketing and business development services specifically tailored for the pet service industry. The company serves dog boarding facilities, grooming salons, trainers, pet sitters, and veterinary clinics throughout the United States.

Joseph Schifano

Petbizology

+1 636-206-7806

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.