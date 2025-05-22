Legends Cricket Club Lift QCA's Challenger's Trophy

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Legends Cricket Club claimed the Qatar Cricket Association's Challenger's Trophy (QCT) defeating Hadico Cricket Club in the final by three wickets at the University of Doha for Science & Technology ground on Saturday.

A tournament which had a total of 16 teams, divided into four groups, competing in the Qatar Cricket Association's limited overs tournament had begun in January 2025.

Opting to bat first, Hadico CC put up a total of 127 runs before being bowled out in 19.1 overs. Usman Aslam top-scored with 36 runs while SM Nazim of Legends CC claimed four wickets for 24 runs.

In reply, Legends CC attained the target in 17 overs losing seven wickets. Sunaij Kariyadan (30), Shani Rahman (26) and Ajay Jayakumar (25) were the chief contributors while SM Nazim hit a six in his four-ball stay at the crease. PV Firoz was unbeaten on 8.

Nazim was named as the Man of the Match for his all-round show.