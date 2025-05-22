403
Saudi Arabia.. Exceptional Model In Hajj Preparations Through Technological Initiatives
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Fawaz Esmairan
JEDDAH, May 22 (KUNA) -- Saudi Arabia is ready to receive pilgrims with its digital and technological preparations, demonstrating to the world an advanced and exceptional services through implementing advanced initiatives.
Regarding the use of technology for services of pilgrims, the Saudi National Cybersecurity Authority launched its drill for the current Hajj season, bringing together 300 Saudi national entities and over 800 officials and cybersecurity specialists.
It featured simulations of various cyberattacks in a realistic technical environment, enabling participants to practice incident response procedures.
The exercise aimed to enhance the cyber readiness of technical systems and services provided during this year's Hajj season and support national efforts to harness all capabilities to provide the best services to pilgrims.
It was conducted through a specialized platform developed and operated in Saudi Arabia in partnership with the Saudi Information Technology Company (SITE).
Tawakkalna application also launched a service to review Hajj permits, linking it to the unified digital platform for Hajj permits, Tasreeh, recently launched by the Saudi Ministry of Interior in partnership with the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA).
Regarding health preparations, the Saudi Public Health Authority, Weqaya, has increased its preparedness through conducting simulated emergency situations, ensuring the effectiveness of interventions and enhancing the speed of response.
A key component of Weqaya's preparations is the deployment of mobile infectious disease units in the holy sites to enhance health preparedness and proactively monitor infectious diseases.
These units are equipped with laboratories, enabling immediate field testing and analysis services, contributing to rapid detection of any disease.
Regarding infrastructure preparations, the Saudi General Authority for Roads has utilized modern equipment that recycles the entire asphalt layer and the underlying layer.
This technology is environmentally friendly, as it reuses up to 100 percent of existing materials, reducing carbon emissions and maintenance time.
Regarding transportation, the Hajj Bus Guidance Center in Makkah has utilized the latest smart technologies via the smart Arshidni platform.
Arshidni, or guide me, would allow immediate communication with relevant authorities to ensure accurate time of arrival and prompt response to any emergency.
The Saudi National Center of Meteorology launched a climate impact workshop with the participation of representatives of 48 government and field agencies involved in Hajj season activities.
The workshop aimed to support the monitoring system in Makkah and Madinah regions through stations, radars and modern technologies, supported by specialized field teams.
The General Presidency of Religious Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet's Mosque launched 120 initiatives, 10 smart tracks, and 50 scientific programs.
The plan included the launch of the second version of the artificial robot, Manara, in several languages and an upgraded version of the smart interactive screens.
The largest global Quranic project was launched during this Hajj season, including a platform for teaching the Holy Quran, utilizing the latest artificial intelligence technologies.
The agency also launched the first version of the Smart Enrichment Assistant application, displaying prayer times, schedules of Imams and Muethins (people who call for prayers), and times of religious lessons.
The integrated efforts of various Saudi authorities would reflect their commitment to enhancing the quality of services provided to pilgrims and keeping pace with all developments to facilitate their religious journey efficiently and sustainably. (end)
