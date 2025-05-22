Qatar Academy Doha Highlights Mexican Folk Traditions In Cultural Event With Vcuarts Qatar

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Academy Doha (QAD) recently hosted a cultural event celebrating Mexican heritage as part of its annual International Week. The event was organised in collaboration with the Community and Continuing Education (CCE) Department at VCUarts Qatar and supported by the Embassy of Mexico in Qatar.

A key feature of the event was an online session titled“Papel Picado: The Art of Celebration in Mexican Folk Traditions,” led by Diego Arturo Mendoza Sanchez, a VCUarts Qatar graduate and co-director of Full Special Studio, the UAE's only commercial risography studio.

The day began with a presentation for 119 third-grade students, many of whom wore traditional Mexican clothing. With the Mexican Cultural Attaché Pedro Márquez and other embassy representatives present, students were introduced to elements of Mexican folk art, including papel picado and Lotería cards. The session provided a meaningful opportunity for students to learn about cultural expression through visual storytelling.

Following the presentation, students participated in a virtual workshop led by Mendoza Sanchez, who joined virtually from Abu Dhabi. He guided them through the process of designing their own Lotería cards, turning classrooms into creative workspaces. The workshop offered a practical introduction to design while showing how technology can support interactive learning across distances.

“The bond between VCUarts Qatar and QAD has been long-standing,” said Rasha Alkasab, Program Manager for Community and Continuing Education.

“Our goal is to integrate art and design across educational levels and subjects, providing students with experiences that stay with them. We look forward to working with more schools in Doha as part of this mission.”