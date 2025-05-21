Kantar Study Confirms Accuweather Provided The Most Accurate Hurricane Forecasts In 2024 With The Most Advance Notice

'This historic report marks the first time a third-party has verified that another source has been more accurate and more effective in predicting hurricanes and their impacts than NOAA's National Hurricane Center' -- AccuWeather Founder and Executive Chairman Dr. Joel N. Myers.

STATE COLLEGE, Pa., May 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A new study conducted by Kantar , one of the world's leading marketing data and analytics companies, has found that AccuWeather provided the most accurate and most effective hurricane forecasts during the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season, outperforming the National Hurricane Center (NHC) and all other known sources.

"We are very gratified by these results, which further support our mission of saving lives and protecting property," said AccuWeather Founder and Executive Chairman Dr. Joel N. Myers. "This historic report marks the first time a third-party has verified that another source has been more accurate and more effective in predicting hurricanes and their impacts than NOAA's National Hurricane Center."

Key Findings:

In 2024, AccuWeather hurricane forecasts consistently outperformed those from the NHC and other sources, with storm track predictions averaging 6.2% greater accuracy overall and 8.9% for U.S. landfalling storms. Landfall location forecasts were 8.6% more accurate on average, while landfall intensity forecasts showed a substantial 37.8% improvement. These forecasts were issued an average of 19 hours earlier and extended 25 hours farther into the future-rising to 31 hours in advance on average for U.S. landfalls. Additionally, maximum wind intensity forecasts were on average 4.0% more accurate overall and 4.4% more accurate for storms hitting the U.S.

This Superior AccuracyTM and detail of AccuWeather's hurricane forecasts means people have extra time to prepare and take protective action with greater understanding of the severe weather threats. For example, people and businesses who receive warnings further in advance have an increased window to seek shelter, evacuate or secure property. Clearer communication of the nature, severity, timing and location of the threat explained in a way that is easy to understand and act on leads to improved outcomes, such as lives saved, injuries reduced and property damage minimized due to better-informed decision-making.

For businesses, more advance notice and better communication translates to better safety for employees and customers, minimized reputational harm and liability, maximized efficiencies, reduced costs and possibly even increased profits.

"As we enter into the 2025 hurricane season, this analysis by Kantar confirms what the emergency managers, businesses, government agencies and millions of individuals who use the AccuWeather Hurricane Service already know: AccuWeather is the gold standard for the most accurate and actionable hurricane forecasting to keep people better prepared and safer," said AccuWeather Chief Meteorologist Jonathan Porter.

Porter said the important foundational work of the National Hurricane Center should in no way be disregarded.

"The agency provides a vital life-saving service. Our work complements this effort and state and local agencies and companies that need the most accurate forecast of hurricane tracks and impacts ranging from storm surge to rain flooding to tornadoes to wind and water damage, we are not discouraging the use of the National Hurricane Center and the National Weather Service forecasts, but if you want the best and access to expert consulting meteorologists that you can speak to at any time 24/7, AccuWeather is the answer."

AccuWeather CEO Steven R. Smith said, "AccuWeather's unique blend of advanced AI and machine learning with six decades of human expertise is key to successfully delivering and communicating risk-based forecasts focused on real-world impact to help people and businesses make the best weather-impacted decisions often with more advance notice than any other source enabling people to be better prepared and stay safer."

Storm-Specific Highlights:



Hurricane Beryl – AccuWeather accurately predicted Texas landfall 30 hours before the NHC and was the first to forecast severe rainfall and flooding.

Hurricane Francine – AccuWeather was the only known source to correctly and consistently forecast landfall as a Category 2 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson wind scale.

Hurricane Helene – AccuWeather was the only known source to accurately predict that Helene "could cause a flooding disaster" and be "a once-in-a-generation storm" for parts of the southern Appalachians.

Hurricane Milton -- AccuWeather was the first known source to predict that Milton "could bring damaging winds and flooding to Florida, including areas recovering from Helene." In addition, AccuWeather was the first known source to say, "rapid intensification is possible." Unnamed September Storm – AccuWeather was first to warn of significant impact, issuing its first forecast track 26 hours before NHC and all other known sources. The storm was never named by the NHC.

"This is the latest in a long history of examples of AccuWeather's Superior AccuracyTM, and we are proud of AccuWeather's track record forecasting severe weather as well as helping people to make the best decisions every day," added Porter. "Our expert meteorologists are poised and ready for the upcoming hurricane season right around the corner."

Hurricane season officially begins June 1 and continues through Nov. 30. To learn more about AccuWeather's commitment to accuracy, visit:

