Dodwell & Co. Brokers First Financially Settled Asia Pacific Coal Swap Using Sceats-Coal.Report Indices

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Singapore, 21 May 2025 – Independent brokerage firm Dodwell-Broker has successfully brokered the first financially settled OTC coal swap in the Asia Pacific region based on the SCR#4 index, marking a major step forward in coal market risk management.The 60,000 metric tonne swap-settled against the SCR#4 (Indonesian 4,200 GAR FOB) benchmark-was agreed between two prominent international coal trading houses, one based in Asia Pacific and the other in Europe.Peter Sceats, Founder of Sceats-Coal, added:“For too long, Asia Pacific coal markets have lacked reliable OTC financial instruments because price benchmarks were either believed to be controlled by a producer group or compiled by Subscription Salespeople in London who don't understand the coal market or what FOB actually means. SCR changes that, we are now the world's most widely read coal publication.Dodwell-Broker was the first to sign a licence agreement to use our indices in derivatives, and we wish them continued success. We look forward to speaking with other brokers ready to join this next phase in coal market evolution.”Ian Carter of Dodwell-Broker said:“We are delighted to have brokered Asia Pacific's first financially settled derivatives trade using the SCR#4 index. The ability to hedge or speculate on Indonesian coal prices-without moving physical tonnes-is finally at hand. Our sincerest thanks to the counterparties to this historic trade.”About Sceats Coal ReportSCR is the world's most widely read coal publication, known for its transparent, independent benchmarks and rapidly growing subscriber base. The SCR#4 index is one of six market-representative prices published weekly by the Report.📩 For further information:...rtAbout Dodwell-BrokerDodwell-Broker brokers coal swaps-both collared and uncollared-focused on Asia Pacific markets and indexed to Indonesian coal benchmarks.📩 For further information:... (cc: ...)

