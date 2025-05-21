403
Three Die as Tragic Flooding Strikes Southeastern France
(MENAFN) Three elderly people have tragically died as a result of floods triggered by severe thunderstorms in the Var department of southeastern France, local officials confirmed on Tuesday.
The local prefecture revealed that two victims were found in the coastal town of Le Lavandou, while the third was discovered in Vidauban. The floods followed a powerful storm system that hit the region early Tuesday morning, causing rapid and widespread flooding.
Approximately 203 homes have lost power, and in response, 320 firefighters have been mobilized to assist with evacuations and rescue efforts.
Le Lavandou Mayor Gil Bernardi called the event "a shocking disaster of great magnitude" during an afternoon briefing.
