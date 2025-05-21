Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Three Die as Tragic Flooding Strikes Southeastern France

Three Die as Tragic Flooding Strikes Southeastern France


2025-05-21 09:31:01
(MENAFN) Three elderly people have tragically died as a result of floods triggered by severe thunderstorms in the Var department of southeastern France, local officials confirmed on Tuesday.

The local prefecture revealed that two victims were found in the coastal town of Le Lavandou, while the third was discovered in Vidauban. The floods followed a powerful storm system that hit the region early Tuesday morning, causing rapid and widespread flooding.

Approximately 203 homes have lost power, and in response, 320 firefighters have been mobilized to assist with evacuations and rescue efforts.

Le Lavandou Mayor Gil Bernardi called the event "a shocking disaster of great magnitude" during an afternoon briefing.

MENAFN21052025000045017169ID1109577600

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search