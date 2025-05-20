Nine Aid Trucks Allowed To Enter Gaza, 'A Drop In The Ocean' Of Needs - UN

MENAFN - Jordan Times) UNITED NATIONS, United States - Nine aid trucks were authorized to enter Gaza on Monday, the United Nations said, describing the first humanitarian deliveries since Israel partially lifted its blockade as "a drop in the ocean" of what is needed.

UN humanitarian chief Tom Fletcher welcomed the move, but said Israeli authorities were only allowing in limited aid after 11 weeks of completely blockading the war-torn enclave.

"Today, nine of our trucks were cleared to enter, via the KeremShalom crossing," he said in a statement.

"Given ongoing bombardment and acute hunger levels, the risks of looting and insecurity are significant," he added.

"The limited quantities of aid now being allowed into Gaza are of course no substitute for unimpeded access to civilians in such dire need."

Israel on Monday said five aid trucks had so far entered Gaza.

Twenty-two donor countries issued a joint statement Monday urging Israel to "allow a full resumption of aid into Gaza immediately" after the partial lifting of its blockade on the territory.

The foreign ministers of the countries, including France and Germany, said that "whilst we acknowledge indications of a limited restart of aid", the population of the war-ravaged territory "faces starvation" and "must receive the aid they desperately need".