Team Recovery Technologies Celebrates Strategic Alignment And Membership Growth With NAATP

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, May 20, 2025 - Team Recovery Technologies, a leading innovator in alumni engagement technology for behavioral health providers, is proud to recognize its ongoing relationship with the National Association of Addiction Treatment Providers (NAATP) and the NAATP Foundation for Recovery Science and Education (FoRSE).







Photo caption: (L-R) Colton Morgan, Annie Peters, Tristan Brockbank.

As the highest contributor of new Data Sites to FoRSE in the past year, Team Recovery Technologies has not only helped expand the Foundation's reach but also aligned deeply with its mission to improve addiction treatment through science, technology, and education.

“We believe in what NAATP and FoRSE stand for,” said Preston Dixon, CEO of Team Recovery.“As a company founded by people in recovery, we're committed to advancing tools and strategies that foster lasting community, client retention, and industry-wide progress. Partnering with NAATP and FoRSE has allowed us to champion that mission on a national scale.”

With over 100 treatment center partners nationwide, Team Recovery's white-labeled mobile app helps providers build and manage thriving alumni programs. These digital tools improve retention, track outcomes, and reduce readmission costs-key components in a value-based care future.

As the 2025 NAATP National Conference approaches, Team Recovery looks forward to connecting with fellow members, sharing success stories, and continuing to support the collective impact NAATP makes possible.

About Team Recovery Technologies:

Team Recovery Technologies provides mobile app solutions and strategic coaching for behavioral health programs looking to strengthen alumni engagement, improve outcomes, and reduce recidivism. Their technology empowers treatment centers to build community and track results at scale. Learn more:

About NAATP and FoRSE:

The National Association of Addiction Treatment Providers is a nonprofit professional society of top treatment providers throughout the continuum of care. Since 1978, NAATP has been committed to improving the quality and integrity of addiction treatment. NAATP developed FoRSE in 2020 to support treatment providers in collecting and analyzing data in order to better serve their patients and expand the reach of recovery. Learn more:





