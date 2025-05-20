Egypt's Al-Sisi, Pakistan's Sharif Discuss India-Pakistan Truce, Gaza Crisis

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif discussed the ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan, the situation in Gaza, and bilateral ties during a telephone call on Tuesday, according to the Egyptian presidency.

President Al-Sisi conveyed Egypt's welcome of the ceasefire accord reached between India and Pakistan, an official presidential spokesperson stated.“The President emphasised the importance of maintaining and sustaining this agreement, and underscored the necessity of finding permanent political solutions to the crisis between the two nations to ensure the security and stability of the South Asia region,” the spokesperson said.

Prime Minister Sharif, for his part, thanked President Al-Sisi for the efforts undertaken by Egypt and other nations to de-escalate tensions between India and Pakistan. He also commended the Egyptian president's commitment to supporting regional and international peace and security.

The spokesperson, Ambassador Mohamed El-Shennawy, further detailed that the conversation explored avenues for strengthening bilateral relations between Egypt and Pakistan. Discussions particularly focused on cooperation in the economic, commercial, and investment sectors. Both leaders affirmed their mutual interest in exploring broader prospects for collaboration, building upon the close historical ties shared by the two countries.

Additionally, El-Shennawy noted that the leaders stressed the importance of joint efforts in combating terrorism and extremism, a commitment consistent with the active roles both Egypt and Pakistan play within their respective regions.

The call also addressed pressing regional issues, with the conflict in Gaza being a primary focus, the spokesperson added. The leaders emphasised the necessity of an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and the unimpeded delivery of humanitarian aid to the Strip. They also highlighted the importance of building upon the significant support for the Arab-Islamic plan for the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip, urging its swift implementation to alleviate the humanitarian tragedy faced by the Palestinian people.