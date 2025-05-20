Moecc Seizes Five Falcons At Hamad International Airport
Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change (MoECC) seized five falcons at Hamad International Airport for failing to comply with legal regulations governing the entry of wildlife into the country.
The Ministry affirmed that this step comes within the framework of the Wildlife Development Department's efforts to activate and enforce Law No. (5) of 2006, regulating trade in endangered species and their products.
