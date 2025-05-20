Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Moecc Seizes Five Falcons At Hamad International Airport

Moecc Seizes Five Falcons At Hamad International Airport


2025-05-20 07:14:14
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change (MoECC) seized five falcons at Hamad International Airport for failing to comply with legal regulations governing the entry of wildlife into the country.

The Ministry affirmed that this step comes within the framework of the Wildlife Development Department's efforts to activate and enforce Law No. (5) of 2006, regulating trade in endangered species and their products.

MENAFN20052025000063011010ID1109574408

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search