DETROIT's IMPACT NETWORK CELEBRATES 15 YEARS OF IMPACTING AUDIENCES WITH A BOLD NEW CHAPTER

Impact Network Logo

The Milestone Anniversary is Marked by New FAST Channel Distribution Deals, Debut of its First Original Scripted Series, and Roll-out of Impact TV+ SVOD Service

- Royal W. Jackson, Executive Vice President, Impact NetworkDETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Impact Network , the nation's largest Black-founded independent multi-platform inspirational lifestyle entertainment network, proudly celebrates its 15th anniversary, marking a decade and a half of inspiring, empowering, and impacting Black audiences. Founded in 2010 by Bishop Wayne T. Jackson and Dr. Beverly Y. Jackson, the Detroit-based network has evolved from a ministerial-focused broadcaster into the premier destination for Black inspirational lifestyle entertainment.In 2023, the network launched a bold new chapter expanding beyond its traditional roots to deliver a dynamic slate of family-friendly, lifestyle, and values-based entertainment. This strategic reinvention underscores the network's mission to develop authentic programming that reflects the rich, lived experiences of the Black community across generations.“Fifteen years ago, Impact Network began as a humble broadcast vision with a small reach. Since then, it has grown into a national, multichannel platform rooted in faith, purpose, and the desire to uplift our community through media. This journey has been nothing short of miraculous.”- Bishop Wayne T. Jackson, Founder & CEO, Impact NetworkRoyal W. Jackson, Executive Vice President, Impact Network said,“Looking back, it's humbling to see how far we've come. In the early days, we wore every hat-creative, production, operations, and everything in between-just to keep the vision alive. Today, we've grown from a cable-only channel into a full media force, creating original programming, launching streaming and on-demand platforms, and aligning with strategic partners who share this mission. Impact is no longer just a network-it's a movement to make a positive difference in the world.”Impact Network continues to be committed to its faith-based audience through Impact Gospel, a FAST (Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV) channel dedicated to airing uplifting Gospel lifestyle and entertainment content. It is now available on 15 leading streaming platforms and counting-including Amazon Prime Video, Philo, Xumo, and TCL, in addition to Local Now, and on Mansa. The emerging channel features faith and family films, music and ministries. Impact Gospel distribution is available to streaming audiences of over 200 million monthly average users, bringing soulful inspiration to living rooms and mobile devices across America.“Impact Gospel is a vital part of our mission to deliver uplifting, faith-based content to audiences everywhere,” said Henry Watson, General Manager, Impact Network.“As we expand our reach across and beyond 15 platforms, we're proud to bring the power of faith-centered storytelling to over 200 million viewers. With nearly 80% of Black households watching FAST channels, our commitment to inspiring and empowering our community through accessible, soul-nourishing content has never been stronger.”Recently the network achieved another important milestone, the debut of its first original scripted series“Highly Favored,” on April 10th. Executive produced by veteran comedy showrunner Bentley Kyle Evans (“Martin,”“The Jamie Foxx Show”) and featuring a cast of comedy veterans, the 6-episode series signals a new era of original content creation for Impact, combining powerful storytelling with authentic Black voices in front of and behind the camera.“Highly Favored” is the first original series to premiere on the network's new free SVOD platform Impact TV+ which includes a dynamic portfolio of programming, from entertaining scripted series to compelling unscripted programs that the entire family can watch together.Beyond entertainment, Impact Network maintains a steadfast commitment to enriching the Black community through both its programming and ongoing outreach efforts. The network actively partners with grassroots and national community-based organizations to drive meaningful change-locally, nationally, and globally. Whether through empowerment campaigns, health and wellness initiatives, or educational programming, Impact Network continues to serve as a bridge between media and mission, striving to uplift lives and build stronger communitiesAs it celebrates this momentous anniversary, the Impact Network continues to honor its founding vision while blazing new trails in the world of media, entertainment, and digital streaming.About Impact NetworkImpact Network is the premier home for Black inspirational lifestyle entertainment dedicated to offering the highest quality lifestyle programming, including movies, scripted and non-scripted series, and specials. A 100% Black-founded and operated multi-platform media company, Impact is driven by family values and community. Established in 2010 by community leaders, entrepreneurs and philanthropists Bishop Wayne T. Jackson and Dr. Beverly Y. Jackson, the company is defined by its legacy and mission to inform, empower, educate, and serve to positively impact the Black community. Based in Detroit, MI, the Impact Network is distributed in over 70% of US homes broadcasting via cable and satellite systems across the United States on Comcast-Xfinity, Frontier, Cox, Time Warner, Spectrum, Charter, Spectrum, ATT-U-Verse, Verizon, Fios, Altice, DirecTV, DISH and expanding digitally through its SVOD platform Impact TV+. Impact Gospel is a FAST channel experience focusing primarily on gospel lifestyle entertainment and is currently available on Amazon Prime Video, Philo, Xumo, TCL, Local Now, and on Mansa. For more information visit watchimpact and follow Impact at @watchimpactofficial.

Jenny McIntosh

MARC Global Communications

+1 480-202-7112

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.