QTR Family Wealth Launches Independent RIA Firm, Deepening Commitment To Multi-Generational Entrepreneurs

QTR Family Wealth , a full-service wealth management firm owned and led by brothers Wes and Chad Hunter, has announced the official launch of its independent Registered Investment Advisory (RIA) firm. This milestone reflects their next chapter of growth and renewed focus on serving entrepreneurs, business owners, and multi-generational families with greater flexibility, independence, and alignment.

With over 40 years of combined experience in financial management, including at a major wirehouse and at QTR under the umbrella of Bison Wealth, the Hunter brothers bring deep institutional knowledge and an entrepreneurial mindset to their own firm. Now, with full decision-making autonomy, QTR can implement customized strategies across M&A planning, private market investments, and tax optimization-free from legacy platform constraints or conflicts of interest.

QTR's client experience is rooted in a balance sheet and cash flow-centric planning model, advising on approximately $1.8 billion of balance sheet wealth. The firm takes a team-based approach, forgoing the traditional one-advisor model to deliver personalized guidance across four dimensions of wealth: financial, intellectual, social, and human capital.

QTR's founders have been recognized as a leading firm in the industry, earning spots on the Forbes 2019 Next Gen Best-In-State Wealth Advisors1 list and the Forbes 2022 Best-In-State Wealth Advisors2 list. This recognition affirms the company's dedication to delivering high-impact, long-term results for clients navigating liquidity events, business transitions, and generational wealth transfers.

To learn more about QTR Family Wealth and its services, users can visit www.qtrfamily.com .

About QTR Family Wealth

redefines modern advisory by integrating financial experience with a life-first philosophy. Founded on the belief that true wealth extends beyond dollars, QTR empowers business owners and families to align their capital with their values-maximizing not only their net worth, but their Quality Time Remaining.

DISCLOSURES:

1 Rating was provided in 2019 for the period of 2018. The research firm that tabulated the ratings for Forbes was Shook Research. No compensation was provided directly or indirectly by the advisor in connection with this third-party rating. Criteria may not be directly related to the quality of investment advice provided. If you're curious, the full methodology can be found on

2 Rating was provided in 2022 for the period of 2021. The research firm that tabulated the ratings for Forbes was Shook Research. No compensation was provided directly or indirectly by the advisor in connection with this third-party rating. Criteria may not be directly related to the quality of investment advice provided. If you're curious, the full methodology can be found on

QTR Family Wealth is a federally registered investment adviser under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940. Registration as an investment adviser does not imply a certain level of skill or training. The oral and written communications of an adviser provide you with information about which you determine to hire or retain an adviser. Form ADV Part 2A can be obtained by visiting

Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards Center for Financial Planning, Inc. owns and licenses the certification marks CFP, CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER, and CFP (with plaque design) in the United States to Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards, Inc., which authorizes individuals who successfully complete the organization's initial and ongoing certification requirements to use the certification marks.