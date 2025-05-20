Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Zelensky Discusses Possible Platforms For Talks With Russians With Meloni

Zelensky Discusses Possible Platforms For Talks With Russians With Meloni


2025-05-20 03:08:02
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) During a conversation with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, President Volodymyr Zelensky discussed possible platforms for negotiations with Russia.

The Head of State announced this in Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“Good conversation with the Prime Minister of Italy Giorgia Meloni. As always, great ideas. We discussed yesterday's conversation with President Trump and European leaders. We are coordinating our positions. Italy is on the side of all efforts for real peace. We agreed to stay in touch on our next steps. We discussed possible platforms for talking to the Russians. We need a ceasefire to save lives,” Zelensky said following the conversation.

He emphasized that“we need honest diplomacy.”

“Ukraine is ready, and we need to ensure that Russia is ready to really end the war,” the President said.

Read also: Itali an envoy, NBU Governor discuss Ukraine's macrofinancial stabilit

As reported by Ukrinform, yesterday during a briefing, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukraine is considering various venues for possible peace talks between Ukraine and Russia - Istanbul, the Vatican, Geneva or another city, the main thing is that all parties to the negotiation process support the option.

Photo: OP

MENAFN20052025000193011044ID1109573902

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search