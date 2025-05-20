Zelensky Discusses Possible Platforms For Talks With Russians With Meloni

MENAFN - UkrinForm) During a conversation with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, President Volodymyr Zelensky discussed possible platforms for negotiations with Russia.

The Head of State announced this in Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“Good conversation with the Prime Minister of Italy Giorgia Meloni. As always, great ideas. We discussed yesterday's conversation with President Trump and European leaders. We are coordinating our positions. Italy is on the side of all efforts for real peace. We agreed to stay in touch on our next steps. We discussed possible platforms for talking to the Russians. We need a ceasefire to save lives,” Zelensky said following the conversation.

He emphasized that“we need honest diplomacy.”

“Ukraine is ready, and we need to ensure that Russia is ready to really end the war,” the President said.

As reported by Ukrinform, yesterday during a briefing, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukraine is considering various venues for possible peace talks between Ukraine and Russia - Istanbul, the Vatican, Geneva or another city, the main thing is that all parties to the negotiation process support the option.

Photo: OP