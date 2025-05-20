Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Social Affairs Ministry Showcases Nonprofit Partnership At Gulf Forum In Riyadh


2025-05-20 03:05:17
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, May 20 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Ministry of Social Affairs announced Tuesday that the State of Kuwait participated in the Gulf Forum for the Nonprofit Sector, which commenced on Sunday at Prince Mohammed Bin Salman Nonprofit City in the Saudi capital, Riyadh.
The forum is held as part of the third edition of the International Exhibition for Nonprofit Sector (ENAA), one of the regionآ's prominent platforms for enhancing cooperation across various sectors.
In a press statement, the ministry said that Acting Undersecretary of the Ministry of Social Affairs Dr. Khaled Al-Ajmi headed Kuwaitآ's delegation, which included Director of Charitable Associations Affairs Abdulaziz Al-Ajmi and Director of Civil Associations Affairs Iman Al-Enezi.
The statement added that Kuwait led the first panel discussion of the forum, which focused on the experiences of Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries in developing partnerships between nonprofit institutions and public and private sector entities. Dr. Al-Ajmi presented an overview of Kuwaitآ's experience in empowering civil society and advancing its role in sustainable development.
Dr. Al-Ajmi affirmed during the session that the nonprofit sector has become one of the key drivers of comprehensive development, citing its robust human and community potential. He noted that secure investment in this sector is a strategic choice adopted by advanced nations to achieve social balance, boost productivity, and promote civic engagement.
He emphasized that building strategic partnerships between the nonprofit sector on one hand and the public and private sectors on the other constitutes a pillar of an integrated development vision aimed at achieving sustainability and community empowerment.
He added that the GCC models presented at the forum offer a practical roadmap to enhance institutional performance and intersectoral integration.
Dr. Al-Ajmi further stated that Kuwaitآ's participation in the forum reflects the countryآ's commitment to joint Gulf action and the exchange of expertise. He expressed appreciation to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for its distinguished hosting and organization, as well as to the GCC General Secretariat and the Executive Office of GCC Ministers of Labor and Social Affairs for their efforts in coordinating the discussion sessions.
Meanwhile, Director of Civil Associations Affairs at the Ministry of Social Affairs Iman Al-Enezi presented Kuwaitآ's experience in ensuring the financial sustainability of nonprofit organizations. She highlighted the countryآ's institutional approach grounded in transparency, governance, and enabling civil and charitable associations to diversify their revenue streams through legislative, financial, and regulatory initiatives.
Al-Enezi noted that Kuwaiti nonprofit institutions now rely on a blend of government funding, private sector support, individual donations, and charitable endowments, granting them greater independence and flexibility in implementing community projects. She praised the forum as a vital Gulf platform for exchanging development perspectives and fostering regional collaboration.
The statement concluded by affirming that the forum was held in line with the recommendations of the 10th meeting of GCC Ministers of Social Affairs, and represents a significant step towards consolidating the concept of sustainable social partnership and reinforcing the role of the nonprofit sector in achieving the developmental goals of GCC states. (end)
