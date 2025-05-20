403
FM Leads High-Level Delegation To Syria For Bilateral Talks
(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ayman Safadi is leading a high-profile delegation to Damascus on Monday for a working visit aimed at strengthening cooperation between the two neighboring countries. The delegation comprises Minister of Water and Irrigation Raed Abu Al-Saud, Minister of Industry, Trade and Supply Yarub Qudah, Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Saleh Kharabsheh, and Minister of Transport Wesam Tahtamouni, according to a Foreign Ministry statement. The delegation is scheduled to hold extensive talks with their Syrian counterparts, including Foreign Minister Asaad Al-Shibani, Minister of Economy and Industry Mohammad Al-Shaar, Minister of Energy Mohammad Al-Bashir, and Minister of Transport Yarub Badr, the statement said.
